Former NFL Coach Says the Noise Around Bears QB Caleb Williams is Over

Chicago Bears fans have had their hopes at quarterback squashed before. So, of course, they have every right to be hesitant before buying all the way in on Caleb Williams. But when a longtime NFL coach like Herm Edwards weighs in, it's worth paying attention.

Edwards recently addressed Williams and the Bears' outlook during an appearance on 670 The Score, and noted how the noise about Chicago taking the wrong guy at No. 1 overall following Jayden Daniels' remarkable rookie season has gone quiet.

"I think, hopefully, all the naysayers about who their quarterback was last year, obviously, have to be quiet right now," Edwards said. "Because I can remember all the noise that was coming out of Chicago when Caleb Williams' rookie season came in there with Jayden Daniels. And Jayden Daniels had a phenomenal year. And everyone was saying, 'Well, we picked the wrong guy.' Yeah. Not so fast. I think this year... That noise got quieted."

.@HermEdwards was really impressed with Caleb Williams' progress in 2025.



"If you're a Bears fan, just think about it — you can go to bed every night in the offseason and say, 'We got a quarterback for the next decade,'" Edwards says.



"And they're going to get better." pic.twitter.com/NdQeDsTehE — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) January 26, 2026

There's no doubt Daniels had a phenomenal first season for the Washington Commanders, but if Williams has proven anything through two years, it's that he has the physical makeup to be a durable NFL starter. Daniels? Not so much.

Daniels appeared in only seven games in 2025.

The addition of Ben Johnson helped ease any Williams concerns, too.

"Ben Johnson came in there and established an offense. Put him under center, said, 'This is what you're going to do.' He took heed to that," Edwards said. "He's a talented guy. I can remember playing against him when I had Jayden at Arizona State ... I said, 'This dude, boy, he really is good.' And then this year. He just showed off."

The Rams letting Caleb Williams run literally 26 yards behind the original line of scrimmage, 26 yards!! and then throw off his back foot for a game tying touchdown on 4th down has to be one of the worst defensive plays everpic.twitter.com/Oy3cNKI6le — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 19, 2026

Williams set the Chicago Bears' single-season passing record in 2025, a record that stood for 30 seasons. He led the team to their first NFC North title since 2018, and their first playoff win since 2010.

Indeed, Caleb Williams showed off.

"If you're a Bear fan, just think about it. You can go to bed every night in the offseason and say, 'We got a quarterback for the next decade,'" Edwards said. "We got a quarterback. And they're going to get better. The team's going to get better."

That's not hyperbole. Instead, it's the perspective of a longtime NFL player and coach who's seen some great ones up close.

Caleb Williams didn't just quiet the noise; he flipped the narrative. And here's the great news: the best is yet to come.