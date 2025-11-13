Why some NFL sources are still skeptical of the Bears' playoff chances
The 6-3 Chicago Bears are halfway to making the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, rebounding from four straight seasons of abject disaster thanks to the leadership of head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams.
But not everyone is convinced the Bears can keep that revival going all the way to the postseason.
In ESPN’s latest collection of buzz from around the league, insider Dan Graziano suggested not everyone is sold on the Bears having what it takes in the long run.
“In the NFC, the Bears are 6-3 and tied with the Lions atop the NFC North, but a lot of the folks I talked to think they have a suspect defense and have benefited from some miracle comebacks that aren't likely to keep happening,” Graziano wrote on Wednesday.
Of course, we don’t know how many folks constitute “a lot” here, nor do we know who those folks are. (Pull off the anonymity mask, and there might be a Green Bay Packers jersey under there.) Also, maybe that explains why ESPN is only giving the Bears 43% playoff odds so far.
Nonetheless, let’s look at the facts.
The Bears have one of the best offenses in football, as evidenced by their top-10 rankings in EPA/play and their league-leading 78 explosive plays on the season. Their defense, meanwhile, leads the NFL in takeaways with 20 (13 interceptions, seven recovered fumbles). That said, their efficiency (21st overall in EPA/play) and raw stats (27th in yards allowed, 28th in points allowed) leave a lot to be desired.
It’s also fair, if not a bit nitpicky, to point out that relying too much on game-winning drives and late rallies probably isn’t a recipe for sustained success, especially against better teams.
Still, the fact remains that you are inevitably what your record says you are. And the Bears, while flawed and striving to improve, are a good team that currently sits at 6th in the NFC playoff standings and remains firmly in the running to win their division.
Plus, for as bumpy as the ride has been at points this year (even in the wins), one can’t deny the Bears keep finding ways to win where they would’ve folded in previous seasons. Also, Williams’s comfort in Johnson’s offense appeared to take a step forward last week, especially down the stretch of the win against the Giants. If that progress continues, Chicago’s outlook for the season may change.
Bottom line: the Bears aren’t a perfect team. They certainly aren’t the best team in the NFC or the league. But they are in the playoff race, whether the detractors like it or not. In the end, where the Bears go from here is entirely up to them, not outside opinion.