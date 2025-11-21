Keys to a Bears' victory in final showdown with Aaron Rodgers
The final chapter of an epic saga is likely to be written on Sunday. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is likely retiring after the 2025 season and will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Though he is now a Pittsburgh Steeler, he spent the bulk of his career with the Green Bay Packers, where he amassed a dominant 25-5 record against the Chicago Bears, taking complete ownership of the NFL's most storied rivalry.
For the Bears, there's no escaping that dismal record. Whenever people talk about Rodgers, they will speak first of his ownership of the Bears. However, in a bit of a silver lining, the Bears have the opportunity this Sunday to spoil Rodgers' final season and ensure that his last meeting with Chicago ends with his ownership being revoked by the new sheriff in town, Caleb Williams.
It won't be easy. Even at 41 years old, Rodgers is a dangerous quarterback, and the Steelers are a tough team. But the Bears have a plan for dealing with Rodgers, and even the NFL experts are starting to believe in Chicago ahead of this matchup. This is a game the Bears can, and should win, especially if they hit these keys.
1. Get after Aaron Rodgers
In his prime, Rodgers was capable of making the most unbelievable throws while using nothing but sheer arm strength, but that was a long time ago. Now in his 21st season, Rodgers' mobility is severely limited, and he can't sling it like he used to. The plan for Chicago should therefore be obvious: constant pressure on an old and slow quarterback.
After a slow start to 2025, Montez Sweat is starting to emerge as a disruptor, and Austin Booker has been showing flashes since returning from injury. Gervon Dexter has 23 pressures and the sixth-most sacks out of all defensive tackles, according to PFF. These three need to have a career day on Sunday to stop Rodgers from putting together a vintage gun-slinging performance.
2. Erase Darnell Washington from the gameplan
The Steelers seem to have found a unicorn on their offense by the name of Darnell Washington, their six-foot-seven and allegedly 311-pound tight end. He dazzled the NFL world last Sunday with one of the most incredible catch-and-runs of the season, steamrolling defenders at every level.
Chicago can't allow him to do this to their defense. Beyond the obvious advantage of picking up yards in chunks like that, this is about as demoralizing as it gets for a defense. This calls for the linebackers and safeties to go back to their fundamentals and tackle him properly. A man of his size won't be knocked to the ground with a shoulder shove; they must wrap him up and stop his momentum.
3. Caleb Williams must beat Aaron Rodgers
While he's having a good first season under head coach Ben Johnson, things have been bumpy for Caleb Williams. Nothing would help his confidence or the perception of the Bears as a team more than for Williams to walk onto the field Sunday and outduel his childhood hero, Aaron Rodgers. He doesn't necessarily have to throw for 300 yards and touchdown after touchdown, but it needs to be an undeniably good performance.
It won't be easy, but at this point we need to keep our expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick high. He's supposed to be the savior of this franchise. What better way to prove he's the hero than slaying the dragon?
Final prediction: Bears win 30-24
This won't be a runaway game for either team. Both sides have their flaws, and we'll probably see those rear their ugly heads on Sunday, but I think Chicago's defense will be up to the job of mitigating the damage Aaron Rodgers and his receivers can do while Caleb Williams provides a highlight reel for the ages.
And how's this for a prediction? This game will come down to a vintage Hail May heave by Aaron Rodgers into the south endzone of Soldier Field. In years past, this throw would fall right into the waiting arms of his intended receiver. But on Sunday, that ball will drop harmlessly to the turf and the Bears will send Rodgers into retirement with a loss.