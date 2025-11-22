Bear Digest

Bears predicted to earn 'signature win' over Steelers by NFL experts

Despite playing with a banged-up defense and perhaps playing against Aaron Rodgers, the Bears are predicted to beat the Steelers in Week 12 at Soldier Field.

The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field will feature two of the NFL's toughest, pillar franchises. It will also, however, be filled with question marks.

Will Steelers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his broken wrist be able to play? How in the world will the Bears overcome the loss of three injured linebackers?

The Bears are one of the NFL's hottest teams, having won seven of eight. But they've only played one team with a winning record all season. The Steelers are also a tricky team, both losing to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals and beating the league-best Indianapolis Colts.

The uncertainty is not lost on a group of NFL expert prognosticators. On USA Today's panel of six pickers, they are split 3-3.

In what by all accounts should be a close game, this could either be the Bears' signature win of the season ... or the latest chapter in Rodgers "owning" the Bears.

A look at the hung jury among USA Today experts:

"The Chicago Bears have skated by for too long without anyone taking them down a notch. The Steelers seem just unassuming enough to wreak some havoc on the NFC North standings."

Jordan Mendoza: Bears

"The health of Aaron Rodgers seriously weighs on whether the Steelers can stop this red-hot Bears team. It's too hard to back Pittsburgh with that lingering."

Blake Schuster: Bears

"Remember when the Bears ended Brett Favre's career on the Vikings? Feels like Aaron Rodgers could be walking into a similar situation here...if he plays."

