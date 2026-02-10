Would Landing Maxx Crosby Make the Chicago Bears the NFC Favorites in 2026?

The idea of the Chicago Bears swinging a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has lived in offseason speculation so far, but never say never, right?

It would be a bold decision if GM Ryan Poles decides to pull off a massive deal for Crosby, but if he somehow figures out a move that makes sense, it could result in a Bears trip to the Super Bowl.

At least, that's what the Mully & Haugh Show co-host David Haugh thinks.

In a recent segment on The Score, Haugh said the Bears with Crosby could vault to the top of the NFC.

"If Max Crosby went to the Bears, assuming the rest of the offseason went according to some logical plan and they didn't gut the roster, and I don't expect them to do that, but if you're asking me if Max Crosby to the Bears, would make me believe the Bears could win the NFC, which is essentially what I thought about the Packers? Yes, I do think the Bears are good enough offensively, with the coaching staff, the head coach, and with the addition of Max Crosby to a defense that has some good pieces, I think they would be good enough to win the NFC," Haugh said.

.@DavidHaugh believes that acquiring star pass rusher Maxx Crosby would make the Bears good enough to win the NFC.



And with Caleb Williams on his rookie contract, Haugh believes now is the time to acquire a player of Crosby's talent.

Remember: Haugh had that same thought about the Green Bay Packers after they traded for Micah Parsons, who later tore his ACL. The Chicago Bears later bounced the cheeseheads out of the postseason during one of the greatest playoff wins in franchise history.

Adding Maxx Crosby would instantly solve one of the Bears' biggest problems: a top-shelf pass-rusher to pair with Montez Sweat. In fact, Crosby wouldn't just solve the problem; he'd be the best overall player on Chicago's defense.

Haugh does make an important qualifier: this only works if the Bears don't have to gut the roster to pull off a trade. There's been some social media speculation that a trade with the Raiders would require Chicago to send Rome Odunze and first-round capital to Vegas, which seems illogical.

Instead, Poles would have to be comfortable parting with several first-round picks to land Crosby, which, up to this point in his tenure as general manager, would go against the grain.

That said, if the Chicago Bears really believe they've closed the gap on the rest of the NFC, then no player should be off the table, especially if it's a guy like Crosby, who could be the missing piece to a Super Bowl roster.