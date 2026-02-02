Bears Linked to $100 Million Pass Rusher in Latest Offseason Trade Speculation

The Chicago Bears' unexpected rise in 2025 has changed the narrative around their 2026 offseason priorities. No longer rebuilding or chasing relevancy, Chicago now enters free agency and the trade market as a legitimate contender.

And some of the NFL's biggest names could be on their radar.

In a recent breakdown of the top trade targets across the league, Bleacher Report identified a headline-grabbing name as a player to watch for the Bears: Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The biggest name that will likely be attached to them throughout the trade season is Maxx Crosby," Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine wrote. "There was clearly tension between the star pass-rusher and the Raiders at the end of the season. The Bears got 10 sacks out of Montez Sweat, but they could still use another dominant defensive end to pair with him."

Crosby is the name Bears fans will hear most often as the offseason unfolds, and the tension, as noted by Bleacher Report, is opening the door to round-the-clock trade speculation.

Beyond the on-field production, Crosby would represent another step forward in redefining the culture in Chicago. And you can bet he'd be an instant favorite for Bears Nation.

Maxx Crosby's relentless motor, durability, and tone-setting, game-changing skill set align with what the Bears must establish on defense this offseason. If Chicago can pair Crosby with Sweat, they'd force opposing offenses to pick their poison in protection. And it's that kind of stress that separates good defenses from championship-caliber units.

While the financial commitment to Crosby would be substantial (he carries a $35.8 million cap hit in 2026), the fact that the Bears are linked to him this early in the offseason suggests there could be a real chance that GM Ryan Poles swings for the fences.

Crosby ended the 2025 season with 10 sacks, and has finished with 10 or more sacks in three of the last four seasons.

Here's the biggest takeaway: the Chicago Bears are finally in a position where elite, win-now talent makes sense. Maxx Crosby fits that description as cleanly as any defender on the trade market.