NFC North Standings: Where Bears Sit After Packers, Lions & Vikings Games in Week 8

The Chicago Bears are right in the thick of things in the NFC North going into their Week 8 contest against the Seattle Sehawks on Monday night.

After beating the New England Patriots last week and seeing the Green Bay Packers lose to the Detroit Lions, the Bears improved their positioning to second place in the division.

However, they did not gain any ground on the Minnesota Vikings, who managed to defeat the Indianapolis Colts to stay unbeaten, and they remained the only unbeaten team in the NFL going into this week.

Now that the Vikings have played their Week 8 contest against the Lions and the Packers took part in their game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, here's how the NFC North shakes out going into Chicago's Monday night game against the Seahawks.

NFC North standings

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Vikings (6-1)

2. Detroit Lions (5-2)

3. Chicago Bears (5-2)

4. Green Bay Packers (5-3)

The NFC North remains one of two divisions in the league to see every team sporting a .500 or better record. Safe to say, this is once again one of the best divisions in football.

The Packers notched their fifth victory of the season on Thursday over the Panthers in a bounce-back showing after last week's loss to the Lions.

The Vikings are undefeated no longer after they dropped their contest to the Lions on Sunday. And, with that, there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.

Despite the loss, the Vikings hold on to first place for at least another week, although both the Packers and Lions did gain ground, and the Bears will, also, if they beat Seattle.

Detroit moves up to second place past Chicago for now because of their better divisional record. If the Bears win, they move back into second place because of a superior win percentage.

If the Bears lose, they will fall into last place in the division. In that scenario, the Packers jump ahead of them because of the head-to-head advantage following Green Bay's Week 5 win over Chicago.

In order for the Bears to get into first place, they have to beat both the Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their next two games and the Vikings have to lose next week to the Buffalo Bills.

Because the Vikings beat the Bears in Week 2, Minnesota owns the head-to-head tie-breaker for now, hence Chicago's need to sport a better win percentage in order to leapfrog Minnesota.

Next week, the Bears host the Bucs and the Vikings host the Bills. Meanwhile, the Packers draw a road matchup against the Patriots and the Lions square off against the Miami Dolphins in South Beach.

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