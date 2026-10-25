NFC North Standings: Where Bears Sit After Vikings, Packers & Lions Games in Week 7

The Chicago Bears were idle on Sunday after playing their Week 7 game on Thursday night, and that left Chicago watching their division rivals over the course of the day.

Of course, the Bears emerged victorious over the New England Patriots in their Week 7 contest, 30-24, and moved to 5-2. As a result, they were sitting in second place going into the weekend.

The other three NFC North teams were in action on Sunday, with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers facing the Detroit Lions.

Here's a look at the results of those contests, followed by the updated NFC North standings.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) pitches the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Minnesota Vikings

In what was one of the ugliest games of the Sunday slate, the Vikings found a way to beat the lowly Indianapolis Colts, 16-10.

The Vikings managed just 275 yards of total offense and could not get much going on that side of the ball, but Brian Flores' defense is really, really good and shut the Colts down throughout, limiting Indianapolis to just 218 total yards.

With the win, the Vikings moved to 6-0 and Minnesota is the only unbeaten team in the NFC, and one of two unbeaten teams in the NEL, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, who play on Sunday night.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winner: Lions

What a bizarre game this was.

Both teams did everything they could to hand the game over to the other and there were countless questionable penalties, especially on the Packers, miscues and terrible coaching decisions (we're looking at you, Dan Campbell).

Nevertheless, the Lions managed to be slightly less awful than the Packers en route to a 20-17 victory on a field goal in the closing seconds.

Fun fact: Packers kicker Trey Smack missed more field goals within 35 yards (two) than the rest of the league combined on Sunday.

NFC North standings entering Week 8

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Vikings (6-0

2. Bears (5-2)

3. Lions (4-2)

4. Packers (4-3)

With the Lions beating the Packers, the Bears hold on to second place going into Week 8, but they failed to gain any ground on Minnesota, who has a multi-game lead over Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Packers' loss sends them to the cellar in the division and the Lions move out of that spot into third place.

The Bears draw the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in Week 8 while the Packers will take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night and the Lions will host the Vikings on Sunday.