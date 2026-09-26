NFL Determines Punishment for Tyrique Stevenson's 'Use of Helmet' Penalty vs. Vikings

The NFL announced all fines for Week 2 infractions on Saturday, and a Chicago Bears player was once again part of the group. Last week, wide receiver Jahdae Walker faced NFL punishment for his touchdown celebration, and he was fined the relatively small sum of $5,620 for the infraction. Now, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has drawn the NFL's ire for a hit on Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr., a hit that did not draw a flag, but he's facing a hefty $22,342 fine, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Some Bears fans may disagree, but I think Stevenson was pretty lucky that that hit was not flagged during the game. It's a clear-cut case of helmet-to-helmet contact, and he even knocked Jones' helmet right off his head. Obviously it was not deliberate, but accidental penalties are still penalties.

Luckily for Stevenson, he may be able to earn back the money he's been fined. According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new policy this offseason that allows players to get a full refund on any amount they're fined (not including fines for hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, launching, illegal blindside blocks, and hits on defenseless players), provided they're not fined again for the same infraction.

No Vikings players fined for any of the controversial hits from Week 2

Minnesota Vikings LB Dallas Turner sacks Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Vikings players faced any fines for their Week 2 matchup against the Bears, which is a little surprising. There were at least two controversial hits on Bears players from Sunday, including a hit on Kalif Raymond when he was already out of bounds. A flag was thrown but picked up by the refs. It's surprising to see them get away with that one, especially since Stevenson was fined for a hit that wasn't penalized on the field.

The other questionable hit was the play that was likely responsible for Tyson Bagent's concussion. On third down in the red zone, Bagent scrambled out of the pocket, trying to buy time for a receiver to come open. As he threw the ball, Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle laid a hit on him that sure looked to be helmet-to-helmet contact, or even launching. No flag was thrown and, apparently, no fine will be assessed.

Both of these questionable calls could have changed the outcome of that Week 2 fiasco, and that's going to remain a hard pill for Bears fans to swallow. They didn't deserve to win that game, but neither did Minnesota. And it's exactly that kind of sloppy, one-score loss that could come back to bite them in January when it's time for playoff seeding.