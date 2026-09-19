NFL Punishes Bears' Jahdae Walker For Infraction, Panthers DL fined for Caleb Williams hit

The NFL has come down on Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker just for having a little fun.

According to the league's fines page, Walker was hit with a $5,620 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in the Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Walker was the only player on Chicago's roster to get fined.

The play happened at 9:33 in the fourth quarter, when the Bears had the ball. Walker was not flagged for the infraction during the game. The wideout taunted a Panthers defender after making a block on a pass from Caleb Williams to Kalif Raymond.

Here's video of the play in which Walker got the fine for. You can see Walker stand over and taunt the Panthers defender after laying him out with a block during the Raymond catch.

Jahdae Walker combined video. Block on special teams, block on offense, and touchdown catch.pic.twitter.com/7S24DcVoIQ — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 13, 2026

Panthers defender fined for Caleb Williams hit

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown was fined $17,911 for a late hit on quarterback Caleb Williams in the third quarter that, believe it or not, was actually flagged during the game.

The fine amounted to the third-biggest of the entire Week 1 NFL slate.

"The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game," the NFL writes.

Jahdae Walker's infectious energy

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) celebrates with tight end Colston Loveland (84) after scoring a touchdown in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be honest, we're not totally surprised Walker got hit with a taunting penalty. After all, he does do a lot of talking.

"Jahdae Walker. You hear Jahdae Walker when you wake up. You hear him when you go to sleep," Williams said when asked to name which teammate never shuts up. "You hear him in the locker room as soon as you get to the locker room."

Walker has been, however, lauded by his teammates for the positive energy he brings to the field, both in practice and in games.

"His energy feeds off everyone," Raymond said of Walker. "Watching him in Tennessee in the joint practice, even if I'm tired, the sun's beaming down and Jahdae's like, 'I do this!.'"

"An infectious energy like that, even watching him on special teams, it's like, 'that's my receiver right there,' you know, it's so cool watching him go, but it's infectious," he added. "It brings the game back to what you enjoy, being around a player like that. And then watching that infectious personality go and make plays, it gets everybody hyped. So he's just one of those people."

We love to see Walker's fire and passion for the game of football. It is very evident to anyone who watches him on Sunday.

He just needs to make sure it never costs his team. Thankfully, this time around, it didn't.