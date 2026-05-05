Bears Improve in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings Despite Two Glaring Offseason Missteps

If you were hoping the Chicago Bears would make significant additions to the edge rusher group and interior defensive line, chances are you aren't thrilled with this offseason.

The Bears figured to be locked in on adding to those position groups, but the defensive line has seen minimal additions and Chicago hasn't addressed the edge rusher room at all.

On the defensive line, the signing of Neville Gallimore and draft pick of Jordan van den Berg were OK, but neither one is sure to improve Chicago's lackluster run defense and interior pass-rush.

At edge rusher, the Bears are hellbent on depending on a jump in the second year of the tenures of Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner and Austin Booker, even though Odeyingbo and Turner were disappointing in 2025 before significant injuries.

The Bears were roundly criticized by fans and analysts alike for not making big-impact moves at either spot, but that isn't hurting them in the latest power rankings from ESPN.

In fact, Chicago actually jumped two spots, going from No. 11 to No. 9. ESPN's Courtney Cronin labeled the safeties room as the Bears' most improved position group.

"The Bears revamped their back seven this offseason, particularly at safety. Once Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker left in free agency, the team's biggest splash came by signing Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal," Cronin explained. "One month later, Chicago used the No. 25 pick on Oregon's Dillon Thieneman. The Bears lost Byard's league-leading seven interceptions, but they got younger, rangier and faster on the back end this offseason."

The good and bad of Chicago's offseason

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears did a good job covering the losses of Brisker and Byard by signing Bryant and drafting Thieneman. We especially loved the selection of the Oregon safety, who has a huge steal at No. 25 because of his elite potential.

We didn't love the release of Tremaine Edmunds, but that was an understandable move considering the cap constraints. Chicago did a good job bringing in Devin Bush to fill the void, though.

The DJ Moore trade was highway robbery, so hats off to Ryan Poles for that one, but the lack of experience at the top of the depth chart with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden is at least a little concerning, as is the group behind them, which is led by veteran Kalif Raymond and unproven second-year wideout Jahdae Walker. Another veteran addition wouldn't hurt.

At cornerback, the Bears brought in much-needed competition for Tyrique Stevenson in Malik Muhammad, a draft pick we were a fan of because we believe he can start right away.

We'd be lying if we said we weren't disappointed with the lack of moves at EDGE. It's just hard to fathom a team like the Bears that has Super Bowl aspirations depending on such a shaky situation at such an important position.

It's pretty much the same feeling about defensive line. The van den Berg pick is intriguing because of his elite athleticism, but expecting a sixth-rounder to be a difference-maker, especially in Year 1, is expecting too much. Gallimore is the definition of a "meh" signing and doesn't move the needle all that much.

Hey, if we end up being wrong about what the Bears have and haven't done at interior defensive line and edge rusher, we'll be the first to admit we were wrong.

But, right now, it's just hard to be confident in either group.