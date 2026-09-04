Caleb Williams Names Chicago Bears Teammate 'Who Never Shuts Up'

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was on "Hot Ones" recently and was asked an interesting question about his teammates.

The host, Sean Evans, asked Williams to name a teammate "who never shuts up, even in the huddle."

It took Williams no time to come up with his answer: wide receiver Jahdae Walker.

“Jahdae Walker. You hear Jahdae Walker when you wake up. You hear him when you go to sleep," Williams explained. "You hear him in the locker room as soon as you get to the locker room."

The quote itself doesn't do justice just how funny it was to see how quickly Williams came up with his answer. It was a second, at most.

Caleb Williams was asked which teammate never shuts up, even in the huddle:



“Jahdae Walker. You hear Jahdae Walker when you wake up. You hear him when you go to sleep. You hear him as soon as you get to the locker room.” pic.twitter.com/Xc9XQDLpOa — Dave (@davebftv) September 3, 2026

Jahdae Walker's energy is infectious

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker (20) celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers with twenty-four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While addressing the media on Thursday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond praised Walker for the energy he brings, which the veteran wideout calls "infectious."

"His energy feeds off everyone," he said of Walker. "Watching him in Tennessee in the joint practice, even if I'm tired, the sun's beaming down and Jahdae's like, 'I do this!.'"

"An infectious energy like that, even watching him on special teams, it's like, 'that's my receiver right there,' you know, it's so cool watching him go, but it's infectious," he added. "It brings the game back to what you enjoy, being around a player like that. And then watching that infectious personality go and make plays, it gets everybody hyped. So he's just one of those people."

Raymond also went on to note that when we see the Bears celebrate a touchdown, Walker is probably the one behind creating the celebration.

Having high-energy guys like Walker is important for a team, as Raymond clearly stated. It's guys like Walker who can bring a team up, even when it's at its lowest point.

Jahdae Walker's NFL career and outlook

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker (20) celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers with twenty-four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker went undrafted out of Texas A&M last year and latched on with the Bears after signing with the team after the draft.

Walker managed to show enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and he went on to play in nine games, with most of his snaps coming on special teams.

Walker finished his first season in the NFL with six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, all of which came over the final three games when he really started to display promise on offense.

Without a shadow of a doubt, his biggest catch of the year came in Week 16, when he reeled in the touchdown grab to force overtime before the Bears later capped off a miraculous comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Looking ahead to this season, Walker figures to slot in as the No. 4 wide receiver on the depth chart, assuming the Bears don't put rookie Zavion Thomas ahead of him.

Walker might have a tough time seeing the field given he's behind at least Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Raymond, but as we know, he's going to make the most of his opportunities when called upon.