Notable Bears Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game With Chicago in Preseason Week 3

The Chicago Bears will be wrapping up their preseason on Saturday night when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

Following the contest, the Bears will immediately turn their focus to cutting down their roster to 53 players, a process that must be completed by Sunday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. ET.

As we look at things before the start of the preseason finale, there are a handful Bears who have been drafted since 2023 who could be playing their last game with Chicago on Saturday night.

Here's the fit who fit the bill.

Kiran Amegadjie

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) and offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) walk on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amegadjie entered the offseason with a real shot at redemption after two brutally disappointing seasons to begin his career after he was announced as a competitor for the left tackle job, and he was in the mix to win the swing tackle role.

Amegadjie responded with a lackluster showing during the preseason that saw him give up six pressures over 70 snaps during two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

What makes his situation even worse, there might be one less tackle spot on the 53-man roster if Ozzy Trapilo can avoid the injured reserve list to begin the season.

Even if Trapilo does land on IR, Amegadjie still has Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and Jedrick Wills in front of him and would need Chicago to carry a fourth tackle for him to make the cut.

Ruben Hyppolite

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) runs in for a touchdown against Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were roundly criticized for reaching for Hyppolite right from the jump, and the 2025 fourth-round pick did nothing to dispel that notion during his first season.

Fast forward to 2026 and Hyppolite is fighting for a roster spot in Chicago. Assuming the Bears keep rookie fifth-rounder Keyshaun Elliott despite all of his missed time this offseason, Chicago likely has only one spot up for grabs when you consider roster locks in T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson.

Hyppolite's stiffest competition for that spot is Jack Sanborn, who has an advantage because of special teams prowess. It's possible Saturday night will be the last time we see Hyppolite in a Bears uniform.

Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) reacts after gaining a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson and Salvon Ahmed have been in a battle for the No. 3 running back role and, depending on the health of Kyle Monangai, who may or may not be ready for Week 1 because of a hyperextended knee, only one is likely to be kept.

Johnson's advantage comes in his special teams value, but if we are going off performance alone, Ahmed has been the better back throughout training camp and the preseason. He does have some experience playing on special teams, also.

We also wouldn't rule out the Bears' RB3 not being on the roster currently. Either way, Johnson's days could be numbered.

Terell Smith

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even with the injuries in the secondary, Smith is up against it when it comes to his chances of making the 53-man roster.

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Smith is coming off a torn ACL suffered last offseason and hasn't been able to stay healthy during training camp and the preseason, missing both exhibition contests.

We've got Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Muhammad, Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell all ahead of him in the pecking order to make the roster, and even if Gordon starts the season on the PUP list, Dontae Manning is more deserving than Smith if for no other reason than availability.

Gervon Dexter

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll see if Dexter, who appeared in the first two preseason games, even plays on Saturday night, as he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

That said, one way or the other, this could be the last game in which Dexter is a Chicago Bear.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bears have talked to teams about a trade involving Dexter, and there are "multiple scenarios" in which he could be moved.

"Sources: The Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team," Schultz wrote.

Dexter is in the final year of his contract and if the Bears don't see a future with him, there's at least some logic in such a trade.

However, one of the Bears' biggest concerns is along the interior of the defensive line, where Dexter is the best pass-rusher of the group and not keeping him only makes things worse upfront, even with his struggles in the run game.

Whatever your thoughts on a Dexter trade, it's possible the Bears make one before Week 1.