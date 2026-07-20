One Chicago Bears Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

First- and second-round selections are virtually always expected to start, or at least provide an instant return on their investment. Projections for players selected in the third round vary based on the situation they're entering, but they're usually expected to provide an early impact as well.

When you're getting to the third day of the draft, all expectations go out the window. Fourth- and fifth-round picks are always projected to make the roster, but teams relying on them to play valuable snaps as a rookie are in a precarious position.

However, not every fourth-round pick is created equal. Malik Muhammad, whom the Bears selected with the 124th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has a strong chance to buck that trend. The University of Texas product could quickly grab the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Muhammad is far from a normal fourth-round selection

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad was one of the best players still on the board at the start of Day 3. Some believed he could hear his name called as early as the second round.

While the 21-year-old might be on the lighter side at 182 pounds, he plays bigger than that weight would indicate. He can hold his own on the perimeter and showed the ability to thrive in both man and zone coverage at Texas.

Muhammad was one of the top cornerbacks in college football over the past two seasons, and that's saying a lot considering the fact that he was often left on an island as Texas' top cover man.

Despite drawing the difficult assignments, he seemed to play his best when the lights were at their brightest. Notably, he helped Texas' defense hold Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is widely considered the best receiver in college football, to a total of seven catches for 46 yards in their two matchups against one another.

The opportunity could be there if Stevenson struggles

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a 2-point conversion as Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyrique Stevenson is a polarizing player. The talent is definitely there, and he's proven capable of being a playmaker in spurts. The consistency is where he's sorely lacking.

Stevenson has the inside track on the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson, but he already lost his starting job to Nahshon Wright last season. With Wright departing in free agency, Terell Smith and Muhammad will be vying for the chance to be the next man up if Stevenson falls short.

Both Smith and Stevenson are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. The fact that neither has shown nearly enough to warrant a contract extension could be good news for Muhammad. If he were to prove to be a starting-caliber player, that would eliminate the need to add another cornerback next offseason.

Fourth-round selections rarely provide significant early returns. Muhammad has two important factors (talent and opportunity) that could allow him to significantly exceed expectations, though.