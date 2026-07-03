One Prediction for Every Chicago Bears Offensive Position Group in 2026

The Chicago Bears are facing a massively important season and will need a big showing from their offense to break the franchise's drought of making back-to-back playoff appearances.

Since 2010, the Bears have been to the playoffs four times, but they have failed to get back to the postseason after each year they've made an appearance in that span.

You'd have to go all the way back to 2005 and 2006 for the last time the Bears made the playoffs two years in a row.

As you'll see in our predictions for each position group below, we see big things out of Chicago's offense in 2026 and that should, at the very least, propel the Bears to a wild-card spot.

Quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Caleb Williams will throw for 4,000 yards and 30 TDs.

Williams fell just short of 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025. If a few more passes had been thrown more accurately and/or if his pass-catchers had one or two less drops, Williams gets his 4,000 yards.

After increasing his production from 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 to 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2025, Williams will take the next step and throw for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2026.

Running back

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift both rush for 1,000 yards.

Swift broke 1,000 yards for the second time in his career last season, and he did that despite missing one game.

Meanwhile, Monangai finished with 783 yards, and he did so even though the seventh-round pick didn't start seeing an uptick in work until Week 7.

The Bears love to run the football, as evidenced by them ranking fifth in attempts last season. That, along with Monangai being more involved early on this season, will propel Swift and his younger backfield mate to 1,000 rushing yards each.

Wide receiver

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Luther Burden will outproduce Rome Odunze.

The Luther Burden hype train is boarding and ready to leave the station.

Head coach Ben Johnson has been talking up the second-year wideout all offseason long, but that isn't the only reason for the hype. Burden came on strong near the end of last season and Chicago felt confident enough in him to trade DJ Moore.

All signs point to a big season for Burden, and with Colston Loveland set to be heavily involved, also, that's bad news for Odunze's chances of being the top wide receiver in Chicago.

Tight end

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Colston Loveland will break Mike Ditka's record.

Loveland led the Bears in receiving yards last season with 713, and making that total more impressive is the facts that he didn't really get going until Week 9, and he missed one game, also.

We see Loveland leading the Bears once again in 2026, but this time around he'll break 1,000 yards and surpass Mike Ditka's 1,076 yards for the single-season franchise record for a tight end.

Offensive line

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Braxton Jones rebounds at left tackle.

Before his disastrous 2025 season, Jones was no doubt at least a starting-caliber left tackle, so it's fair to wonder if his downfall was more a result of his coming back from a fractured fibula than anything else.

Jones now has a huge opportunity to show that was the case as he prepares to take the left tackle job while Ozzy Trapilo is sidelined with a torn patellar injury.

By all accounts, Jones is as motivated as ever and praise from Johnson leads us to believe that the veteran is primed for a bounce-back season.

We think Jones gets it done and parlays his showing into a nice contract with another team in free agency in 2027.