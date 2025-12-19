Packers' final injury report sure to raise some Chicago eyebrows
The Bears apparently got their big injury break when Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL because the rest of the injury report for Green Bay is either positive for the Packers or conveniently vague.
In short, it appears the Packers are using gamesmanship with their injury report when they have several players who haven't practiced a single bit all week, but are listed as questionable less than 48 hours before gametime. Then again, they did say Parsons was "questionable" to return in their game last week after he had obviously suffered a catastrophic knee injury.
They must be expecting a last-second miracle to get these players on their feet for the game.
After nine players were missing practices earlier in the week, the Packers have ruled out only three players. The players out are tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), guard John Williams (back) and running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring/calf).
Wide receiver Jayden Reed, wide receiver Matthew Golden, defensive end Lukas Van Ness and wide receiver Savion Williams were all removed from the injury report and are available to play.
The mystery in this injury report was the large number of questionable players, especially those who haven't practiced at all.
Starting right tackle Zach Tom, starting running back Josh Jacobs and starting safety Evan Williams are all listed questionable even though not one has practiced due to knee injuries. Jacobs also has an ankle injury.
"Good thing it’s a night game so I’ve got a little bit more time. We're going to see how it goes,"
Packers On SI's Bill Huber reported Jacobs as saying.
Wide receiver Dontavion Wicks (ankle) and wide receiver Christian Watson (chest/shoulder) are both questionable after they had limited practices the past two days.
The Packers also have pass rusher Collin Oliver (hamstring), who could return from injured reserve for the game and bolster a pass rush hit hard by the loss of Parsons. Oliver is questionable. Van Ness and Oliver together would be important in this regard as possible pass rush alternatives.
From the Bears’ perspective, it would appear they’re fortunate to be getting almost 100% healthy now on defense, except for starters Kyler Gordon and Dayo Odeyingbo being on injured reserve, because they’ll need to be full go in the secondary to defend Packers receivers.
Almost all of them are looking healthy enough to play now after injuries earlier.
Tom’s injury is probably the most important on the list because he is the player the Packers call on to block Bears defensive end Montez Sweat, who has 8 ½ sacks on the season.
