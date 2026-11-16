Week 10 was a mixed bag for the Chicago Bears during their bye. While the results in the NFC North moved Chicago down the standings to third place in the division, the Bears' main rivals were rocked by injuries to key stars for the season's stretch run.

The Detroit Lions had the most devastating injury, losing EDGE Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending knee injury. Detroit's pass rush is completely transformed and will need herculean efforts from rookie Derrick Moore and offseason signing D.J. Wonnum to maintain a pass rush that was top-five in sacks and top-12 in win rate.

Meanwhile, newly acquired and reunited quarterback Kirk Cousins is down a weapon in the Minnesota Vikings' offense with Jordan Addison's recent thumb surgery. Addison suffered the injury in practice before missing the Vikings' 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. With Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson typically reliable in the passing game this season, Kevin O'Connell and Co. may have enough ammunition to make it through. Still, Hockenson has been injury-prone himself and Jefferson doesn't have the cleanest bill of health this year.

With two games left against the Lions to end the season, and one more matchup with Minnesota, these are significant breaks for Chicago.

Injuries don't guarantee outcomes, of course, but it makes Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen's jobs easier over the next few weeks.

Bears Get Break Down the Stretch When Needed Most

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One look at the Bears' rest of the season schedule is enough to feel relieved about not facing one of the most fearsome edge rushers or outside receivers in the country. It's a tough slate besides the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

The Packers are getting healthy again, though with the Matt LaFleur-is-the-head-coach caveat, of course, while the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are legitimate threats from the AFC.

Chicago has already faced the weakest portion of the schedule, but a brutal division-heavy stretch is more palatable.

The Bears can't rely on outside help to make the road easier for them forever. For now, though, with fingers crossed that Chicago's own roster doesn't see as much bad luck as it had before the bye week, things will be a little easier as the temperature crashes down to freezing.

"Bear Weather" is more of a myth than an advantage, but the Bears' rivals' respective injury reports are tangible advantages down the stretch.