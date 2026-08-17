The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' 14th Practice of Training Camp

One day after the Chicago Bears stomped the Cleveland Browns in preseason Week 1, the team was back on the practice field on Sunday afternoon.

It was an abbreviated practice for the Bears, who were not wearing pads and instead opted for shells. The team was also operating at less than full strength, as the players who suited up for the first preseason game did not take part.

There wasn't a ton to glean from the session outside of some injury updates, one of which included a new injury to be concerned about.

Not so good: Kyle Monangai hurt

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball off to running back Kyle Monangai (25) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai suffered an apparent right knee injury after getting tackled by Grady Jarrett on one rep, which forced his early exit from practice, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune.

Thankfully, it appears Monangai is going to be OK, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, but as we know Schefter got it wrong on Coby Bryant's injury, so don't breathe a sigh of relief until we get an official update from the team.

Good: Ozzy Trapilo activated off PUP list

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Ryan Poles revealed recently that Trapilo could be back sooner than expected, and he turned out to be right, as Trapilo was activated off the PUP list on Sunday.

That amounts to an ahead-of-schedule return for Trapilo, who was coming back from a torn patellar tendon suffered in January. The fastest we see players get back is nine months, but Trapilo is returning after just seven.

The Bears left tackle was also at practice on Sunday, but he did not take part in the team period as he ramps up, Adam Hoge reported.

Good: Montez Sweat, Braxton Jones practice

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98)) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Hoge reported that both Sweat and Jones were at practice, which amounts to Sweat's first session since his injury and Jones' second after he was limited in the practice right before the preseason opener.

Hoge adds Jones received nearly all of the first-team reps and was spelled by Theo Benedet, who has typically been working at right tackle this offseason. Benedet's insertion into the left tackle spot was likely a result of Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills not practicing after both played in preseason Week 1.

While Jones remains the clear favorite to win the competition at left tackle, he may not be there for long, if at all, now that Trapilo looks primed to return by Week 1, or shortly thereafter.

Not so good: Bears' finish in 2-minute drill

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the definition of knit-picking with not a lot going on at Bears practice on Sunday, but the offense failed to find pay dirt during a two-minute drill.

"Williams completed passes to receivers Jahdae Walker, Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond in a two-minute situation," said Sean Hammond. "A short check-down to running back D’Andre Swift got the offense to the 9-yard line, where they would have had a chip-shot field goal to tie the game."