Reports say Bears will miss out on a reunion against Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers may think he still owns the Bears but according to reports he won't get the chance to confirm it.
The starting Steelers quarterback, who dominated the Bears for years as Packers starter, broke his left wrist Sunday in a win over Cincinnati according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and is out for the game Sunday at Soldier Field
The Bears will be trying to win for the eighth time in nine games by facing Steelers backup Mason Rudolph, according to Schefter's reports and reports by NFL Network.
Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport with NFL Network reported that the injury "nothing long term" and that "he'll be back soon."
It just isn't likely to be this week at Soldier Field.
Rodgers has a 26-5 record against the Bears and beat them at Soldier Field 11 of his last games there with Green Bay, including the 2010 NFC championship game.
The only Bears win at Soldier Field over Rodgers after they beat the Packers in the 2010 regular season there 20-17 was the 2018 game when Eddie Jackson picked off Rodgers in the end zone to clinch the NFC North title.
In 2021, Rodgers ran in a touchdown against the Bears in a 24-14 win at Soldier Field, and then hollered "All my (blank)ing life, I own you. I still own you. I still own you," as teammates surrounded him.
Rodgrs came back there the next year and the Packers stormed back in the fourth quarter for a 28-19 win after trailing in the fourth quarter 19-9.
Rudolph had a strong game in relief of Rodgers on Sunday against the Bengals. Rodgers had completed 9 of 15 for 116 yards and a TD. Rudolph completed 12 of 16 for 127 yards and a TD.
Rudolph is in his sixth season, five of them with Pittsburgh. He has a career 84.7 passer rating with 28 TDs, 20 interceptions and 63.8% completions. He has a 9-8-1 record as a starter with Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
Bears fans, for good reason, will be skeptical about Rodgers missing that game until they see the injury report saying "out" next to his name.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI