Rome Odunze's Injury Status For Week 1 vs Panthers Remains Uncertain

If the Chicago Bears are to fulfill head coach Ben Johnson's goal of breaking the 2013 Denver Broncos' NFL scoring record in 2026, they're going to need all hands on deck every week, and right now that looks unlikely for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson told Bears media on Tuesday that wide receiver Rome Odunze is "day-to-day", according to a tweet from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Rome Odunze battling another small injury to start the year

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries plagued Rome Odunze's sophomore season, particularly in the second half of the year, and he's once again having to fight his way back onto the field. He left last Thursday's practice early, but Dan Wiederer of The Athletic reported that early signs pointed to Odunze being "all good after leaving practice".

While it's certainly good that he avoided a major injury, the fact that Odunze is still isn't a lock to play next Sunday, which will be 10 days removed from that incident, is concerning. The Bears are no longer as deep at the wide receiver position as they were a year ago, not since they traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. If Odunze is unable to play, the only 'proven' receiver left to Chicago will be Luther Burden III.

And while Burden may be my pick to become the WR1 on the Bears' depth chart, he hasn't yet shown that he can carry the position group by himself. Without Odunze, Burden's top running mate would be either journeyman Kalif Raymond or third-round rookie Zavion Thomas.

Additionally, Odunze needs to play in as many games as possible this year if he wants to lock in a massive contract extension next year. He becomes eligible for a new contract in 2027, but he's thus far fallen well short of expectations of a Top 10 draft selection. He needs a full season, and a darn good one, to convince general manager Ryan Poles that he's a worthwhile investment.

Can the Bears beat the Panthers without Odunze?

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls a play in a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I said before that the Bears need Odunze healthy and available for all 17 games if they want to set a new NFL scoring record. While a record would be nice, winning matters more than anything else in this league, especially for a team that many believe can be a Super Bowl contender. The more important question, then, is whether the Bears can beat the Panthers on Sunday without Odunze. The answer, in my opinion, is a resounding 'yes'.

I don't mean to disparage the Panthers, but they're far behind the Bears in their rebuild. Plus, Bryce Young is nowhere near the caliber of quarterback that Caleb Williams is. Carolina's defense does have some studs, to give them credit. But they simply don't have the firepower to win a shootout with the Bears.

The Bears have wisely made themselves well-equipped for a prolonged absence of one of their offensive playmakers, if indeed this does become a long-term issue. This is why they drafted Colston Loveland, Burden, Sam Roush, and Zavion Thomas so highly. These picks were disparaged early on by draft analysts, but it's clear that Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson had a vision.