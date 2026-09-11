Rookie Zavion Thomas Has Different Idea About Fastest Bears Player





Although it's been generally accepted rookie Zavion Thomas is the fastest Bears player based on a 4.28-second 40-yard dash time, he deflected this title to someone else.



Anyone who saw the 97-yard touchdown catch and 39-yard punt return Thomas made in the final preseason game would probably wonder who on earth could really be faster. The Bears have a few other players in or approaching the 4.3s, but no one close to challenging for 4.2s.



“I think Lif the fastest,” Thomas said, referring to Kalif Raymond. “I think it go (to) Lif, then me, then I think everybody else after that kind of the same speed.”



But Thomas ran 4.28.



“Yeah, I did, but man, Lif be rollin’," Thomas said. "Y’all be seeing him, Lif be rollin’. I’m trying to get like him."



fancy footwork for a guy with a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/LtlhPbDySi — Gene Chamberlain (@genechamberlai2) September 11, 2026

So a wide receiver the Lions didn't keep in free agency, one who is now 32 years old, is faster than Thomas? Rome Odunze had claimed earlier that Raymond hit 23 mph, but he must have had the Bears receiver confused with a horse or cheetah at that rate.

It sounds a lot like Thomas is just deferring to an older teammate he respects. In fact, if the Bears' fastest player is a 32-year-old then they've got a serious personnel issue.

If Raymond was that fast, why would the Lions ever let him leave?

When you're asked how fast #Bears multi-use player Zavion Thomas is... just show them this: pic.twitter.com/kFBl4Hc2tt — Aldo Gandia (@BearsBarroomHQ) August 29, 2026

Thomas told Raymond there's no way he should retire anytime soon with his speed, so again it looks like he's merely paying homage to the more experienced player.



“I tell him that every day,” Thomas said. “I’d be like, ‘Lif, I ain’t gonna lie, but you got another five (years) in you.’ I'd be like ‘Come on Lif, I know you got it.’



"He'd be like ‘No, I’m trying to get like you.’ But just following a guy like that, seeing the way he practices, I just wish the best for him, honestly."

Here is a rep for Kalif Raymond.



Before the preseason opener, Caleb Williams threw roughly 80 passes in this kind of setting with the skill position players going one at a time.



Ben Johnson gives them the play before each snap. pic.twitter.com/HgizowH9q6 — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 29, 2026

The speed board again

This entire topic was already approached with a few players regarding their speed board with mph measurements per gps. Most recently it was by Rome Odunze.



"Consistently number one? Man. If I had to guess, I would say I'll probably say Kaden Davis," Odunze said, referring to the practice squad receiver. "Since he came in, he's been up there, and then I'll probably say Dillon (Thieneman). Those are the two. And Jahdae (Walker). Those are like the top three that I'm seeing all the way up there.



.@tysbagent hits Kaden Davis for the big gain 🎯



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/y5grEQQ0eE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2026

"(Josh) Blackwell is always up there. I mean, he's you know just fast on how many different days. So yeah."



Thomas had some injury issues that held him back during part of training camp. Perhaps if they ran the clock on players again, it might turn out differently.



Either way, what's important for a rookie receiver like Thomas is asking a lot of questions of veterans and then filling whatever role it is the Bears give him for the opener, both in the return game and as a wideout.



Kalif Raymond has been impressive since OTA’s in mini camp and he’s picking up right where he left off.



He’s quick he’s fast he shifty he catches the ball. Well, he’s gonna be a weapon this year.



He was the player of the day today. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/mhZQOiv9WO — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 30, 2026

He's definitely asking the questions of all veteran receivers to learn, even if some are only a year into their careers.



“They always make sure I’m straight, I can call Lif late at night, text him, send him a play," Thomas said. "He's gonna let me know how to do it and where to go at (in the offense). So just having those guys in here, them being in the offense and stuff like that, I’m happy I’m in this position.”



Whatever it is they're telling Thomas, they've got him focused in the right place. His statistical goal for Sunday?



“I’m just hoping for a win," he said. "I just want to leave 1-0. That’s all I want to do."



Bears receiver Kalif Raymond pic.twitter.com/TsKJaLPlwV — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 20, 2026