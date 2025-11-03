Ryan Poles owes Bears fans after miss on early trade opportunity
No doubt Bears GM Ryan Poles will absorb more punishment in Bears social media from the fan base for not trading to acquire former Miami edge Jaelan Phillips when the asking price was a mere third-round pick.
It looks like another missed opportunity because of Phillips' production this season, but even moreso because of where he eventually got traded on Monday.
If Eagles GM Howie Roseman went after Phillips to help Vic Fangio's defense, there seems little doubt this is going to be a prime acquisition. Roseman moves almost always come up golden, it seems.
Phillips' production this year includes three sacks, seven quarterback hits and 25 tackles. A third-round pick seems like a small price to pay for a player who has the third-best pass rush win rate in the NFL according and who Pro Football Focus credits with 32 pressures.
The Bears paid $48 million for Dayo Odeyingbo and PFF has him with 10 pressures.
Sure, Phillips' run defense hasn't been great and PFF confirms this by ranking him 93rd of 114 edge players stopping the run.
But Odeyingbo was supposed to be a good run stopper, is only 91st stopping the run and is 83rd as a pass rusher. How is that working out for you at $48 million?
Pass rush win rate is highly subjective, apparently. ESPN didn't even have Phillips among the top 20 in the league at pass rush win rate going into Sunday's games so it depends on the source.
The thing about Phillips is he had an Achilles injury in 2023 and ACL in 2024. It usually takes a full season for a younger player to work through an Achilles tear to 100% health, an ACL less time. Before Phillips' injuries, he had seven sacks and 25 QB hits with eight tackles for loss in 2022. So, he definitely showed promise. Even for a first-round pick, this wasn't bad production at that point in his career.
Given the progress players on the defensive line make by the fourth and fifth season, and the injury being in his past, this looks like a player blossoming and Roseman plucked him for only a third-round pick. The Bears obviously could have paid this much for him and Miami would have wanted to trade with them more because it's a pick that is going to come earlier in Round 3.
What was Poles going to do with a third-round pick, anyway? Select another Velus Jones Jr. (gone), Zacch Pickens (gone) or Kiran Amegadjie (gone to IR)?
Even with the possibility it was a rental player for the end of this year because they can't really afford next year to pay another big contract for a defensive end, it was a worthwhile acquisition based on Poles' abysmal failures picking both in the third round and on the defensive line.
This is a player already producing like they hope Austin Booker can and like they hoped Dominique Robinson would but hasn't. Phillips was available at a bargain price because Miami is disintegrating.
Phillips might not stay with the Eagles after this year but Roseman's record says he was worthwhile even if he doesn't, but he probably will if he succeeds.
The Bears have missed what looks like a sure way to improve a pass rush obviously struggling when they're not playing the Cincinnatis of the football world.
Poles is going to deserve the criticism he'll get. He needs to make a better move to make up for this.
