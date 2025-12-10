Did Bears draft the right WR in Luther Burden over much-hyped Packers' rookie?

Here we are again, feeding into the "trap game" narrative we warned the Chicago Bears about. But we can't help it, because it appears the Bears have beaten the Green Bay Packers again.

All season Bears' general manager Ryan Poles has been under fire for perhaps drafting the wrong tight end in Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren. But he did also select the right wide receiver in Luther Burden over Matthew Golden?

MORE: Heavily favored Bears must be wary of scary 'trap game' vs. dangerous Browns

In last Sunday's game late in the first half at Lambeau Field Packers' quarterback launched a long pass to an open receiver behind the Bears' defense. "Oh no," we thought, "Matthew Golden is fast!"

The Packers drafted Matthew Golden with the 23rd pick.



The Bears took Luther Burden 16 picks later.



Did Green Bay make the wrong choice? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WhBRkLV0xW — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 9, 2025

It was indeed a touchdown. But not to Golden, but rather somebody named Bo Melton. He now has three catches on the season, and - to the surprise of the Packers and almost every supposed NFL Draft guru - more touchdowns (1) than Golden (0).



While Golden was taken in the first round 16 spots ahead of Burden, the Bears' rookie is not only having a better season but seemingly beginning to peak at the right time. In last week's game Golden had no catches and only one target; Burden four catches for 67 yards on six passes thrown his way. Before they face Golden and the Packers again in the Week 16 rematch at Soldier Field, the Bears are big favorites over the lowly Cleveland Browns this week.

Burden has more targets, catches, yards and touchdowns than the much-hyped Packers' speedster. As of now, Poles and the Bears go this one right.

Luther Burden | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: