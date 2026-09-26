Saquon Barkley Puts Bears Defense on Notice, But Here's How Dennis Allen Can Respond

The Bears need to prepare for an all-in Saquon Barkley on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles running back isn't letting a stinger keep him from playing a "fearless" brand of football out of Philadelphia's backfield.

Barkley told ESPN's Tim McManus that he expects to have no limitations at Soldier Field when the 2-0 Birds come to town.

"I don't think so," Barkley said, when asked if the injury will affect him against Chicago. "That's why I'm rehabbing my ass off, to get it as strong as it needs to be. I feel like I'm in a really good spot. I know they wouldn't let me go out there if I wasn't able to do it.

"I'm going to let the game come, and I'm going to go out there and play fearless, don't worry about."

Those are big words that this defense must work to make Saquon regret. With Case Keenum in line to start at quarterback, that side of the ball will have an even bigger responsibility to ensure this game is close.

Bears Must Target Saquon Barkley For Turnovers

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The modern day Monsters of the Midway need to make this an especially physical and ugly game against Barkley.

With a stinger, Barkley will have bouts of burning and temporary weakness across his upper body, particularly after big hits. That's where Dennis Allen needs to emphasize punching, clubbing, and ripping that ball away on tackles.

The Bears ranked No. 12 with 12 forced fumbles in 2025. Chicago has one this year through the first two games, though.

If there were ever a time to make a dent in the season-long numbers, it's Week 3 against Philly.

Every play requires 100% effort, but a mental focus on making Barkley regret playing fearlessly is the defense's key to making the Eagles wish their star running back sat the week before returning against the Rams in Week 4 instead.

It's Montez Sweat's Time to Shine on 'MNF'

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9-technique defensive end Montez Sweat is the perfect defender on the edge to make Barkley regret his decision to go all out on Monday within Sean Mannion's outside-zone offense.

Barkley has been working to cut inside more in the offense this year, and Sweat isn't prone to working the intermediate zone.

Still, Allen's gameplan may be to load the box knowing Barkley has an extra incentive to bounce inside. It should be Sweat's time to shine with that in mind, since the unpredictable and perhaps advantageous move would be to use Barkley on the outside.

Allen's main chess moves revolve around doing everything to stop Barkley from shooting through the A- and B- gaps. Mannion's counter would be to go against the grain and run his injured back outside. Enter Sweat taking advantage.

Sweat has forced 15 fumbles in his career and accounted for 25% of the team's fumble count a season ago.

When these two teams played last November in a 24-15 Chicago win at the Linc, Nahshon Wright, now with the Jets, forced a fumble on a Jalen Hurts tush push. Sweat was statistically quiet that day with just one assisted tackle, but set the edge well in the massive victory.

Setting the edge in the rematch will be just as important, but Sweat and Co. have a golden opportunity to make Nick Sirianni pay for trying to overrun his franchise running back against a defense that bounced back in Week 2, despite losing to the Vikings, by giving up nine points.