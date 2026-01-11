Second half takes priority in grading classic Bears comeback victory

The Bears have become comeback connoisseurs.

Only a famous comeback will do for them now. It's a dangerous game to play, but they made it work and are living on into the divisional round of the NFC playoffs after the 31-27 win over Green Bay .

The Bears looked like a hospital patient flat-lining before getting up and going out to win a gold medal in the Olympics the same day. It's maddening rush to watch that team.

"You know, I didn't think we was going to be able to top some of the wins that we had earlier in the season as far as the comebacks, but this one was just the most special one for sure," safety Kevin Byard said.

From Caleb Williams' clutch passing, to Colston Loveland's eight catches for 137 yards, to DJ Moore's TD reception for the winning points and the final defensive stop, the Bears created a comeback masterpiece with a club record 18-point postseason comeback.

Grading on a curve is necessary for such dramatic wins with consequences so high.

The ability to deliver in the clutch trumps all else, as Michael Jordan taught everyone.

Here is the Bears report card for a comeback probably no more miraculous than their last comeback win over the Packers, or the next on they can conjure up in these playoffs.

This might be the most important play in the last two decades of Bears football.



This play changed everything and Caleb Williams was the catalyst…AGAIN. Wow pic.twitter.com/kHYfsAwjSP — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 11, 2026

Passing game: A

You don't usually get an A for throwing two interceptions and losing the turnover battle. Williams made it work by refusing to accept the defeat and firing away. Colston Loveland's eight-catch total doesn't even included the tough two-point conversion catch to get the Bears within 27-24 with 4:18 to play. Loveland couldn't be stopped once Williams started finding him. The 8-yard TD to Olamide Zaccheaus, the 25-yard wide-open winner to DJ Moore and the miracle Rome Odunze catch at the sideline to extend a touchdown drive all made for the dramatic, surreal comeback. Williams had a 110.0 passer rating for the fourth quarter of his first playoff game in authoring an 18-point comeback.

ABSOLUTE CINEMA. ICEMAN IN THE CLUTCH 🥶



CALEB WILLIAMS AND THE BEARS PULL OFF A WILD COMEBACK VS. THE PACKERS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5SAvR3l18C — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 11, 2026

Running attack: C+

The backs' long run of the game was 9 yards and they were unable to build any type of momentum on the ground. Even Kyle Monangaipr's runs seemed to crash into walls as the line couldn't get to the second level with Packers linebackers filling gaps quickly and safeties coming up fast. The best thing they could say was they were persistent and didn't give up on the ground game even though they struggled. With 28 carries, they at least gave the Packers defense cause for concern and took pressure off their passing attack. D'Andre Swift's 6-yard TD run was the best planned running play of the game for the Bears, even if it wasn't the longest, because they executed it to the middle of a jammed-up line within the red zone.

D'Andre Swift : 13 carries for 54 yards & a TD; 2 catches for 38 yards (1st playoff game since 2023 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles) pic.twitter.com/tSbErLEAIl — Lee Harvey (@Sayian_Warrior) January 11, 2026

Pass defense: B

If they had been graded after the first half, it was an F. No one could stick with Packers receivers in man-to-man coverage. Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs had 12 catches for 208 yards and two TDs. What the pass defense did in the second half well was adjust with better zone tactics, especially in the red zone, where Tremaine Edmunds' long reach over the middle made a difference. The pass rush came to life and when they were in man the ball had to come out quicker, protecting their coverage. Montez Sweat had three quarterback hits and his presence was felt. Grady Jarrett added two more, while Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon had two pass breakups apiece.

Final play. Letting it run showing Bear fans celebrating.pic.twitter.com/lIA3tuVBJ9 — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) January 11, 2026

Run defense: B+

Just like with the pass defense, the Bears got torn up early. Bears tacklers bounced off Josh Jacobs like he was Earl Campbell. The Packers piled up 93 rushing yards on 16 carries in the first half. In the second half? Green Bay ran for 6 yards on seven carries in what was easily the best run defense the Bears have played since they beat the Eagles. It wasn't easy for them to accomplish, either, after losing linebacker T.J. Edwards to injury.

Sure, let Josh Jacobs return a kick for the first time in his career. Rich Bisaccia is an imbecile. — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes) January 11, 2026

Special teams: A-

The only flaw in this performance was the 33-yard kick return they allowed Jacobs, when the Packers became so desperate they had to put their No. 1 back in a special teams position. And he fumbled anyway, one of four Packer fumbles—although they recovered all of them. Cairo Santos handled the wet field conditions and wind like a pro who knew his house while Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus looked like wanted to be kicking in a dome with a 44-yard field goal miss, a 55-yard miss and a missed extra point. He cost the team seven points. Santos even got in on a tackle.

You knew all of the Bears and their fans in the house were there for the W when Cairo Santos threw himself at Green Bay's Josh Jacobs to help bring him down and nearly cause a turnover. Plus, Santos went 2-2 on FGs & 3-3 XPs pic.twitter.com/pCGB0PA7CE — @Bearstradamus__1 (@Bearstradamus_1) January 11, 2026

Coaching: A-

Johnson's gambling and failing in the first half stood out as the only negative aspect of how the Bears handled the game from a coaching standpoint. Coaches kept the Bears from being as mouthy as the Packers in the buildup to the game. The game plan didn't work, but they adjusted, winged it spectacularly, and advanced. Johnson won this game back early in training camp and the offseason by building a comeback culture. The Bears don't think they can always come back. They know they can.

Ben Johnson on 4th down from his own 32 pic.twitter.com/BGXYovpNCh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2026

Overall: B+

The Bears won consecutive games against the Packers for the first time since 2007. The era of Packers dominance has ended, as the Bears are 3-2 in the last two seasons against Green Bay. The claims that the Bears had never beaten Green Bay when Love was able to finish a game are dead. In fact, with Williams at quarterback, the Bears have come down to the final drive in every game against Green Bay.

It is now the era when the Packers have to worry about the Bears’ quarterback.

“When the lights are bright, he’s brighter than them.”



DJ Moore on Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/7sodGnQW3Q — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) January 11, 2026

X: BearsOnSI