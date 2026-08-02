The Best Quote to Come Out of Chicago Bears Training Camp on Day 4

Few players on the Chicago Bears have more pressure on them in 2026 than cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson is coming off a season in which he appeared in just seven games during the regular season due to injury, and he wasn't very good in those seven games, either.

Now, Johnson is facing a situation in which he could be on the chopping block in 2027 if he doesn't turn things around because of an out in his contract that would incur $9 million in dead money but $16 million in savings if he's cut or traded.

On Saturday, Johnson made it quite clear he's very aware of the possibility that the aforementioned scenario could play out if he fails to turn it around in 2026.

Best quote from Day 4 of training camp

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When speaking to reporters after practice on Saturday, Johnson didn't mince words about what could happen in 2027 if he doesn't play better and stay healthy in 2026.

"This is definitely a contract year. We all know with the cap hit and all that stuff. It's definitely a contract year for me so at the end of the day, whether that's here or somewhere else, I gotta put it on tape that I am still a top guy," Johnson said.

The final year of Johnson's contract includes a $25 million cap hit. If Johnson plays at a high level, Chicago will almost certainly keep him on the books, or the team could even choose to extend him.

If Johnson doesn't rebound, the Bears aren't likely to be keen on keeping that money on the books, in which case we could see a cut or a trade. No matter how the Bears cut ties with him, whether it's a trade or cut, the dead money and cap savings are the same, and that's also true regardless of when Chicago makes a move, whether it's pre- or post-June 1.

When it comes to Johnson's health, the veteran said he is feeling "night and day" better from where he was last season and believes a full offseason is going to help immensely.

That's fantastic news for a Bears team that desperately needs Johnson to step up, especially with the uncertainty surrounding fellow starting cornerback Kyler Gordon, who has been injured all offseason long.

Training camp practice recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4