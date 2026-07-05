Darnell Wright's New Physique Wows in Workout Photos With Terron Armstead, 2 Bears OL

The Chicago Bears are on a break before the start of training camp next month, but some Bears offensive linemen are still putting in work.

Retired former Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead, who is also a five-time Pro Bowler, took to social media to share photos of a workout he hosted recently.

In the photos, we see three Bears offensive linemen, including Theo Benedet, Darnell Wright and Kiran Amegadjie.

"Trust, we're working," Armstead wrote in the caption of the post.

Some Bears fans who saw the photos were especially impressed with Wright's physique. He definitely looks to be jacked and in great shape overall.

Wright, who has developed into a top-tier tackle, is about to the bag from the Bears. It's a matter of when, not if, at this point.

Benedet and Amegadjie are supposed to be in the running for the left tackle job, although it looks like Braxton Jones is running away with the job as training camp draws near.

Benedet, who made eight starts in 2025 and was one of the players the Bears played at left tackle during the campaign, is entering his third year in the league. Benedet should make the roster and serve as a top backup for Chicago.

Amegadjie is entering a crucial season for his career after two disappointing campaigns in a row. The former third-round pick barely played during his rookie campaign and sat out all of the 2025 season.

If he doesn't step it up big time in training camp, there is definitely a scenario in which Amegadjie gets cut.

Speaking of training camp, the Bears' rookies will report to Halas Hall on Saturday, July 25, and the rest of the team will arrive on Tuesday, July 28. Chicago will hold its first public practice on Friday, July 31.