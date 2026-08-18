Chicago Bears Provide Official Injury Update on Kyle Monangai

If there's one thing Chicago Bears fans have learned about injury updates, it's that they cannot simply rely on reports.

We found that out with Coby Bryant, who was given a much shorter timeline in reports before the Bears dropped the bomb that he would miss most, if not all of the 2026 season.

So, that's why we tempered expectations when reports suggested running back Kyle Monangai would be out "multiple weeks" with his hyperextended knee injury, which was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Kyle Monangai injury update from Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, it appears Fowler's report was accurate, as head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that Monangai is officially "week-to-week."

What remains up in the air is Monangai's status for Week 1.

The Bears running back has over three weeks to get ready for the beginning of the regular season on Sept. 13, when Chicago squares off against the Carolina Panthers.

Impact of Kyle Monangai's absence

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the short term, Monangai's absence will open the door for more first-team reps for both Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed, the latter of whom has been a consistent standout in training camp and the preseason.

If Monangai ends up missing time into the regular season, that will lead to an uptick in work for D'Andre Swift, who averaged 16 touches per game last season and could be north of 20 if Monangai is unable to suit up to begin the season.

As far as who spells Swift in that scenario is concerned, the most likely option will be Johnson, who worked ahead of Ahmed in preseason Week 1.

The good news for Ahmed is that if Monangai isn't ready to go for Week 1, he will likely make the 53-man roster, something that isn't guaranteed otherwise. And, it's also possible Ahmed gets some snaps with how well he has played this offseason.