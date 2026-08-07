Chicago Bears Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on the Depth Chart?

The Chicago Bears received mixed reviews for their 2026 draft haul. While some praised them for landing elite athletes across the board, others questioned why they didn't prioritize the defensive line until day three.

The class has also received mixed reviews through the first two weeks of training camp. A few rooks have performed well thus far, while others have lagged based on expectations.

It's far too early to gauge how the class will perform at this point in the year. Just last season, we saw Ozzy Trapilo stumble out of the gates and be out of the running for the left tackle job before the preseason games even began, only to stabilize the position when injuries forced him into the lineup late in the season.

With that said, I wanted to gauge how the class was performing through the first two weeks of camp.

Dillon Thieneman: Rising (but also struggling)

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Dillon Thieneman was unanimously considered a steal when the team drafted him 25th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's a lock to play a big role on gameday for Chicago. With Coby Bryant expected to be out of action for the first few weeks of training camp, he will have even more on his plate.

Through two weeks of training camp, Thieneman has stumbled out of the gates. He's reportedly been a step behind in coverage and has struggled to hold his own against Colston Loveland (which is completely understandable). Practicing against Chicago's high-powered offense will only be good for him, but growing pains should still be expected. However, the sky is definitely not falling.

Logan Jones: Falling

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) warm up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears made Iowa's Logan Jones the first center off the board when they selected him with the 57th overall pick. Some saw it as a surprising move at the time, because they traded a fifth-round selection to New England for veteran Garrett Bradbury earlier in the offseason. It was expected to be a heated competition for the starting job, but it simply hasn't been so far.

The veteran has reportedly received all the first-team reps at center, while Jones has been working strictly with the second-team offense. The disparity makes sense when you consider that neither player has a rapport with Caleb Williams, and they'll want that relationship to be established by week one. It seems like the job will be Bradbury's for the time being.

Sam Roush: Rising (as much as one could rise in his position)

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) runs with the ball during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Roush entered a tight end room already consisting of the league's best TE tandem in Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. The former is one of the league's rising stars at the position, and the latter would start (and play a key role) for a handful of teams around the NFL. As such, the third-round pick definitely has his work cut out for him when it comes to moving up the depth chart.

With that said, Roush has definitely made a strong impression at camp. He's reportedly looked comfortable catching passes and has also made an impact as a blocker in the running game. The 13-personnel usage could be a legit weapon for Chicago's offense.

Zavion Thomas: Rising

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) warms up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Zavion Thomas has arguably been the Bears' most impressive rookie through the first two weeks of training camp. It seems like Chicago's cover men have struggled to keep up with his speed, as he's received rave reviews from practices thus far. Many were shocked when the team selected him in the third round, but it's become far more understandable midway through training camp.

Zavion Thomas is a speedster and his routes are improving. Quiet day today but this kid is way more than a gadget player and has a very bright future.



Soft natural hands and the right mindset to get better daily. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/FWgqbC1guU — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 6, 2026

While Thomas obviously won't supplant the top two receivers on the depth chart anytime soon, he's making a clear case for himself to play a bigger role on gameday. Kalif Raymond has also had a strong camp so far, but his wheels don't move nearly as fast as the 22-year-old's do at this stage of his career.

Malik Muhammad II: Rising (but also struggling)

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Thieneman, cornerback Malik Muhammad's chances of playing a key role on gameday have increased significantly with other players in the CB room suffering injuries. The fourth-round pick has been receiving first-team reps at nickelback amid injuries to Kyler Gordon, and the injury to Coby Bryant saw his top competition in that regard (Cam Lewis) move over to safety.

However, Muhammad has received mixed reviews from camp so far. He's been struggling to keep his head above water against the Bears' talented group of pass-catchers, and that's no surprise when you consider the fact that he played primarily on the perimeter at the University of Texas. Muhammad getting cross-trained on the outside and the slot is a good development at this stage, though.

Keyshaun Elliott: Falling

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, whom the team selected in the fifth round, entered training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He'd obviously have to get on the field before he could rise the depth chart.

The opportunity to make his mark in his rookie season might also be closing, as T.J. Edwards returned off the PUP last week. However, his roster status should be somewhat secure as long as he doesn't fall flat on his face when he does get into the lineup. The team would be sick to cut ties with their fifth-round picks in back-to-back seasons.

Jordan van den Berg: Rising

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg has been a surprise early standout from training camp. While he was one of the most celebrated sixth-round selections in recent memory (due to being an athletic freak and the fact that the team made minimal upgrades to the defensive line this offseason before his arrival), he was reportedly struggling to make the transition in minicamp.

Those struggles appear to be behind him at this point, though. He's been giving the Bears' offensive line fits and has impressed enough to ALREADY crack the first-team rotation. While expectations should definitely still be tempered (he's still incredibly raw until proven otherwise when the games start to matter), the early signs are definitely promising.