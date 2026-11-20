When the Bears take the field Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, it will mark one full calendar year since a particular positive happened for their offense.



It might seem surprising a specific positive hasn't happened for this long considering how deadly a Ben Johnson offense can be. However, this isn't a catch or a run or a touchdown. There are other people and circumstances involved.



The Bears have not benefited from a defensive pass interference penalty since Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson was detected interfering with tight end Cole Kmet for a whopping 6-yard flag on Nov. 23, 2025.



The Bears have not received the benefit of a DPI walk-off this year and they are the only team not to have received one. Bears opponents have had the far less punitive holding or illegal contact calls but never pass interference in that period.

Bears offense on third down:



45.3% overall (4th)

3rd and medium: 2nd

3rd and long: 7th

3rd and short: 26th



Red zone: 55.3% (18th), 70.6% since Caleb returned (7th)



Kyle Monangai is the short yardage answer. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/RQlNcp6kLG — Locked On Bears Hit (@bears_hit) November 19, 2026

In fact, since Johnson became head coach they have benefited from only two such calls. The other besides the one on Wilson was a 19-yarder against Giants cornerback Deonte Banks last year. That's it, just two DPI walk-offs against Bears opponents in the Johnson era.

DPI is not rare

If this was a penalty rarely called in the NFL it would be understandable how a team could have no DPI calls and only two the previous season is almost beyond explanation. Denver has benefited this year from 13 DPI calls, Dallas and Arizona 11 each. Teams had eight DPI calls this year when playing the Packers, four in games with the Lions and two with the Vikings.

Going into Week 11, there had been 173 DPI penalties called in this NFL season and not one got walked off against a Bears opponent.



Pass Interference Penalties Drawn



- CHI hasn't drawn a SINGLE DPI all season

- SF has drawn just 10 yards on 3 DPIs

- DEN leads the league with 169 yards on 12 DPIs pic.twitter.com/GdnlEboSxi — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 19, 2026

Last year Bears fans on social media caught wind of how few flags and penalty yards were being assessed against the team's opponents. They set the internet on fire complaining. Eventually the trend did turn somewhat. Bears opponents had the ninth fewest total penalty flags, but only the two DPI calls.

Is it the officials' dislike for the Bears? It seems rather unlikely.

Why isn't it happening?

Are Johnson's pass plays not putting receivers in situations where the defense must commit a penalty to prevent yardage? That's a possibility.

Considering the Lions offense in 2024 benefited from only one 24-yard DPI call while Johnson was offensive coordinator, this theory appears to carry weight. However, it wasn't that way the previous two seasons for the Lions, as they benefited from seven and eight DPI calls and finished with the 10th most called on opponents both seasons. Johnson was coordinator then, too.



Are the Bears not getting the type of play from their wide receivers to challenge defenders enough?

That's always a possibility, but they are 12th in passing despite Caleb Williams missing three full games, and they finished 10th last year in passing yards. They've been doing something right.



The Bears Big 3 in Explosive plays (20+ yard receptions)



1. Rome 15

2. Luther 14

3. Colston... 2 — Keegan Strauch (@Keeegs2) November 14, 2026

They have four receivers in the top 100 at average separation distance per reception, but this isn't an unusual amount. At least it's not like they're all running wild and free behind and away from defenders so that no flags could be thrown. Kalif Raymond is No. 9 in the league at 3.96 yards of separation, Luther Burden 34th at 3.37 yards, Colston Loveland 47th at 3.14 and Rome Odunze 98th at 2.61. These distances are per NFL Next Gen Stats.



Williams has often been criticized by critics with being too conservative with the ball, and then running with it too much. Yet, anyone who saw last season down the stretch could not seriously consider this the primary reason.



Williams' season was a thrill ride as much as it was football. There could be a little truth to this, though, and that is evident in the fact he is No. 1 in NFL history for fewest interceptions per his first 1,325 pass attempts. Then again, before Johnson came to Chicago Williams was quarterback for all of 2024 and the Bears benefited from nine pass interference with him starting every game at quarterback.



The NFL’s most explosive deep threat WRs.



I compared deep target % with explosive reception % to see who consistently creates big plays vs. who just gets a ton of deep looks.



The top right are receivers that turn a high share of their catches into explosive plays. pic.twitter.com/U7W7Oxr0ru — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 19, 2026

Johnson and Williams both have said they don't like 50-50 balls. Many DPI calls come on those type of plays, but it's not as if those type of passes never occur with the Chicago offense.

Seeing zebra stripes but no yellow

Then there are the officials.



It is true that the Bears have had a negative differential in yards walked off for penalties every single season since 2021.



It's also true that from 2021 through last week they have a penalty yardage differential of minus-972, worst in the NFL for that time period. This year's total of minus-109 doesn't seem like it's going to rectify the — shall we call it — discrepancy.



After 15 straight games without a DPI call and one full calendar year, maybe Johnson or players need to start getting on Brad Rogers' officiating crew right away from the sidelines on Sunday and point out what Saints defensive backs are doing illegally, whether they actually are doing anything wrong or not.



🎤 Bryce Young discusses one of the most bizarre officiating moments of the Panthers’ 26-21 loss to the Broncos.



Officials allowed Carolina to run an entire play without blowing the whistle before going back to review Denver’s challenge of the previous play, ultimately… pic.twitter.com/sMaqGunKEQ — CLTGuide (@CLTGuide) November 9, 2026



It's worth trying the old squeaky wheel theory when this type of one-sided trend is working against them. The Broncos fans and organization whined incessantly last year about how they were at minus-306 yards, the worst differential in the NFL. The Bears were second-worst at minus-292. This year the Broncos are plus-169 in differential after all of their complaining, the fifth-best penalty yardage differential in the league. Meanwhile, the Bears remain in the negative, like every other year since 2020. They're 25th in yardage differential this time.



Sunday's opponent, the Saints, have been flagged eight times for pass interference, tied for 16th most. So, it's not like the Saints are getting flagged every other play for this penalty but it's sure a lot more times than Bears opponents have drawn this flag over the past two seasons. So maybe Soldier Field fans will be treated to the rare occasion on Sunday.

Fans will continue to believe the “NFL is rigged” as long as the league continues to allow game changing, objectively WRONG calls from officials



In no world is this play defensive pass interference, if anything, it’s offensive PI



All flags should be reviewable under 2 mins



NFL… — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) November 13, 2026

With numbers like these, it's no wonder there are always Bears fans on the internet complaining about how the team keeps getting the short end of the stick when it comes to penalty calls. It's not paranoia when it happens over and over and over and over.



It's hard to see how a team as strong as the Bears have been under Johnson — 18-8 overall and 18-6 since Week 3 of the 2025 season — can continue the same trend bad Bears teams have had for negative penalty yardage.



It really defies logic when a powerful offense can't benefit from officials walking off a single pass interference call in a full year, considering how that penalty itself has become virtually a total guess in terms of what's legal and what isn't based on how it gets called week to week across the NFL.

Bears vs. Officials

Penalty yardage differential

2026: -109 (25th)



2025: -292 (31st)



2024: -73 (23rd)



2023: -323 (32nd*)



2022: -107 (26th)



2021: -58 (22nd)



*Last

No pass interference called on this throw to Ravens WR Chris Moore pic.twitter.com/4EbNWKUNC5 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 17, 2026



