This Time Ryan Poles Might Really Have True Bears Defensive Multiplier

If anything became apparent from Ryan Poles' discussion of the Bears and expectations following the trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, it's that a higher level of play is expected from the entire defense.

In particular, defensive end Montez Sweat needs to play at a higher level. Referred to by Ben Johnson as "Steady Eddie," Sweat can't just produce average, dependable football now when offensive lines are focusing on stopping a holy terror like Simmons.



"That’s why I really believe that closest path to the quarterback, to the ball, is inside, and often times that will open up some things on the outside for your guys," Poles said. "Yeah, just talking with Montez, he’s locked in, ready to go."



Sweat played with Simmons at Mississippi State in 2017 and 2018.

New Chicago Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is the only iDL to clear the 95th percentile in pressures, sacks, run stops, tackles for a loss, and QB hits over the last 3 seasons, per @SumerSports: pic.twitter.com/6Wz2LXUOH5 — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) October 29, 2026

Multiplying the multiplier

"This is one of his guys and I think he elevates his game, being around Jeffery," Poles said. "That’s our expectation. I think that’s the expectation he has for himself as well."

In essence, they'll be multiplying the multiplier because that is what Sweat was supposed to be.

The overall impact of having Simmons on how the Bears look on the field is going to be less gambling, big plays from their defensive line and a threat from the rush making their defensive backs better.



No matter what Vegas says, Bears are now the favorite.



Super Bowl-or-bust stakes for Ben Johnson & Caleb Williams.



Target on their backs & just like my #Seahawks s/o re: Quenton Nelson + not shying away from the price of chasing greatness, I bleeping love it.



After watching… — Newbear (@Newbear) October 29, 2026

Poles relayed how difficult it has been for Allen to craft a defensive plan each week, knowing he needed so much disguising and blitzing to get a rush going. Ultimately, he thinks they're better for the experience. In other words, it should make Allen better, as well.



"I think because of some of the contraints from injuries and some of the things we’ve had, you’ve seen DA shape-shift each week," Poles said. "But because of that -- and I want to shout a guy, David Epstein; he wrote a book called “How Constraints Make Us Better,” “Inside the Box,” it’s called -- because of those constraints we had to come up with really creative ways to get home and create pressure and all that.



"Now because you’ve done that and you’ve added another piece, his rolodex of things he can do for an offense just grows from here."

Just why is Jeffery Simmons the perfect fit for the #Bears defense?



His burst and speed off the ball. Attributes Dennis Allen demands consistently.



Like how about this play from last year as a great example? Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/rSrCLDkCIr — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) October 29, 2026

Dennis Allen's Christmas dream

Allen wasn't tipping his hand about how he can use Simmons, saying on how it's going to become a more expansive role after this week against Seattle because he'll have only a couple of practices. He did admit it's a bit like a Christmas present under the tree for him.

"Like, he got here like six o'clock last night," Allen said. "You know what I mean? So it's not like you can go in and say, we're gonna do all these crazy things.

"Let's kind of get our game plan together on what we want to try to get accomplished this week, we'll have a better feel for it next week, the following week, the following week after that and, it'll change as we go along."

Allen does know one thing others may not think about when they're dreaming of all the sacks that could come.

"I think it will help in terms of pass coverage," Allen said. "You know, if we're able to affect the interior of the pocket a little bit more, get a little bit more quick pressure on the quarterback, maybe some quick wins, I think that speeds up the process for the quarterback.

"It makes it easier for us to do some things on the back end."

They definitely can use that considering they alllow more yards per play than any defense.

The price was costly for him, even if it means in the future they'll not have first-round picks for two years.

"This changes the entire dynamic of [the Chicago Bears'] defense and what Dennis Allen wants to do."



—@WWERollins on the Jeffery Simmons trade to the @ChicagoBears 💪 pic.twitter.com/t10P0r6uxC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 30, 2026

"I don’t see it as some move that is gonna hurt us long-term," Poles said. "Is it going to bring about constaints? One hundred percent. But that’s where we have to have our processes and systems in who we extend, who we pay in free agency, hitting our draft picks. Do you move up? Do you move back? All those factors come into play.

"I feel like we’ve taken the time to really detail this out where it’s something that can help us tremendously early as well as down the road."

They can worry about the lost draft picks after they see QBs trampled and games won.

Big Jeff in the house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/DOHoR9DECB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2026