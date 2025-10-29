Top four Chicago Bears receivers out of practice at a bad time
A week when the Bears may need to outscore an opponent is already off to a horrendous start.
The Cincinnati Bengals offense puts up points while their defense looks incapable of stopping anyone.
However, the Bear hardly seem equipped to outscore a team wielding receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins because their own top four wide receivers missed Wednesday's practice.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze has a heel injury, DJ Moore continues battling through a hip injury, Olamide Zaccheaus has a knee injury and Luther Burden III is in the concussion protocol after being injured early in the second half of Sunday's loss at Baltimore.
Also, running back Roschon Johnson (back), defensive end Dominique Robinson (shoulder) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) were out.
None of the four practiced but the Bears did get one pass receiver back at work as tight end Cole Kmet returned on a limited basis after missing last week's game and practices with a back injury suffered against New Orleans.
When the Bears were at practice on Wednesday, their entire wide receiver corps including practice squad players, was Devin Duvernay, rookie Jahdae Walker, Maurice Alexander, Mile Boykin and rookie J.P. Richardson.
Moore did have his injury the last two games and played through it by missing practice time early in the week like he did Wednesday.
A surprise at practice was the return on a limited basis of Tyrique Stevenson after he missed last week with a shoulder injury.
