Trevon Diggs injury update comes with concerning choice of words from Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has had an up-and-down season, with many questions swirling about his long-term future with the team. Diggs has been plagued by injuries in recent years, which have led to inconsistencies in his play.

Earlier this year, Diggs was placed on injured reserve due to a nagging knee injury and mysterious concussion, and he is hoping to return after the team activated his 21-day practice window.

However, Diggs was not activated from IR for Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, despite promising signs throughout the week. Ahead of Week 15, there are again some questions thanks to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who had an ominous way of skirting around whether Diggs will be on the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Schottenheimer made it clear that Diggs wants to play, but his interesting choice of words left many wondering whether Diggs is in the Cowboys' plans for the remainder of the season and whether his season could be over.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“He’s still in the ramp-up period. He does feel healthy. I know he wants to play," Schottenheimer said. "But at the end of the day, we have to do what we think is in the best interest of not just him, but also the football team.

"When you miss time, there’s a ramp-up period for not just your body, but your mind — figuring out the defense, and there are some new faces in the huddle. I love him as a player, but ultimately he’s got to show us that he’s ready to do everything the right way.”

It sounds like Schottenheimer is letting everyone know that there is a chance Diggs will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

If that is the case, it's an interesting development for the Cowboys secondary and Diggs' future with the team.

Diggs' disappointing season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception. Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Hopefully, now that he has been given time to recover from the concussion and his knee soreness, Diggs will be able to return to his top form. When Diggs is at his best, he is a shutdown corner, but in recent years, since he was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL with 11 interceptions, he has been unable to stay healthy.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team. Let's hope that once Diggs returns, it begins a lengthy stretch of healthy games.

