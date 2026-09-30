Tyson Bagent Could See His Trade Value Skyrocket in a Projected Week 4 Start

Case Keenum wasn't the only Chicago Bears quarterback who saw his stock rise after authoring an upset Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. His steady performance has people looking at Chicago's actual backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent, as a potential trade piece for the Bears, and that trade buzz could hit a fever pitch if Bagent starts in Week 4 and puts on a similar showing, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Head coach Ben Johnson hasn't yet named a starter for the Bears' upcoming home game against the New York Jets, but his comments seem to hint at Bagent getting the start, assuming Caleb Williams' hamstring injury sidelines him for another week. Some fans and analysts want to see the Bears ride the hot hand and give Keenum another shot, but there are good reasons why Tyson Bagent should start in Week 4, including the fact that leading the Bears to another win would send his trade value to the moon.

Trade buzz for Tyson Bagent is nothing new

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent first started receiving buzz as a legitimate trade option last summer, after several reports that he was running Ben Johnson's offense well in training camp. The only thing that kept a firm ceiling on is trade value was the fact that his last regular season start, a four-game stretch in his rookie season, was mostly bad.

However, that was three years ago. Bagent was an undrafted rookie, and he languished in Luke Getsy's inferior offensive scheme. If Bagent gets the start on Sunday, he has a chance to show the NFL world that he's grown by leaps and bounds and that he can run a top NFL offense with the right support. Those four games from 2023 would become distant memories, replaced by highlight reel throws as Bagent leads an elite offense to victory at Soldier Field.

How much value could Tyson Bagent fetch the Bears in a trade?

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent greets Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I've said before, trading good backup quarterbacks in the NFL is a tough business. On the one hand, a good QB2 is frequently popular in the locker room and with his coaches, and they're not likely to want to part with him for anything less than a Top 100 draft pick. On the other, the team making the trade offer is assuming a ton of risk.

For that reason, the team acquiring the quarterback may not want to offer up more than a Day 3 pick, and that's almost certainly not going to get a deal done in Chicago. Remember, the Bears signed Bagent to a contract extension last year, proving that they see him as a core member of this roster.

However, for the sake of a mock trade, I'll assume that Bagent starts in Week 4 and plays well. I'll go further and say that his performance persuades the Bears to remain cautious with Williams' injury, and they let him start in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, too. If Bagent were to guide the Bears to two wins and look good in the process, I could see a desperate team cough up a third-round pick for him.

Despite Ryan Poles' awful track record with third-round picks, it's hard to see him passing up that kind of value for a player he signed as an undrafted rookie. Bagent would then become one of the brightest feathers in his cap, and the Bears would still have a top shelf backup quarterback in Keenum.