Ben Johnson Seems to Hint at Bears' Week 4 QB Decision Between Case Keenum & Tyson Bagent

All of the concern about the Chicago Bears' quarterback situation going into the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles turned about to be much ado about nothing.

That's because 38-year-old Case Keenum stepped up big time in place of an injured Caleb Williams to lead the Bears to an upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Even with no rushing attack, the Bears' offense operated smoothly on the strength of Keenum completing 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and scoring three total touchdowns, including one on the ground.

Now, the Bears have to decide who will start in Week 4 if Williams is forced to miss another game, which looks very possible, if not likely.

Bears set to turn to Tyson Bagent?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent is the No. 2 on the depth chart, but Keenum played so great that it's unfathomable to think he won't get another start against the New York Jets.

However, head coach Ben Johnson made no promises about who will be the starter in Week 4 and pointed out that Bagent was the team's No. 2 for a reason, which seems to hint it could be the Shepherd product over Keenum.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

According to reports, Bagent didn't get the start against the Eagles because he didn't have an adequate amount of time to prep during the week after having to navigate the concussion protocol, which forced him to miss practice time.

We get it, Bagent is officially the No. 2 behind Williams, but, as they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. There was nothing broke about what Keenum put on tape on Monday night and he should absolutely be Chicago's starter in Week 4 until he falters.

A long time coming

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we didn't know any better, we would have thought Keenum played as recently as last week after how well he performed.

Instead, Bagent hadn't played a single game since 2023, and his last win was over 1,000 days ago. The rushing score he notched was his first since all the way back in 2019.

"I don't know. I really don't have any words," Keenum said after the game when asked to describe the incredible night he had. "There's so much emotion, so much that went into this week. These guys that I play with in this locker room, it's incredible."

As if we didn't have enough reasons to be impressed with the 14-year veteran's performance, it also came against a Vic Fangio-led Eagles defense that has plenty of talent in the secondary.

That said, Keenum is no stranger to beating Fangio, who he is now 4-0 against all time (3-0 as a starter).

There aren't a lot of quarterbacks who can say that about facing the legendary defensive coach.