The Chicago Bears' chaotic quarterback situation took another ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Bears reporter Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Bears coach Ben Johnson said QB Tyson Bagent will return to practice on Saturday, the first step in the possibility he will be able to start Monday.

Bagent needs two consecutive post-practice evaluations without symptoms in order to be cleared of the protocol. His return to practice for the first of those two is obviously a positive sign.

Tyson Bagent gives the Bears their best chance of beating the Eagles

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent had entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday, and the assumption around the NFL world was that he wouldn't be cleared before the Bears' Monday game. Most players miss their next game once they enter the protocol, especially if they didn't even report symptoms until two days after the game. In Bagent's case, his concussion apparently occurred well before the final play of the Bears' Week 2 game, a snap on which he took a monster sack from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner, but still came late in the game.

If Bagent is unable to clear the concussion protocol, third-string quarterback and 14-year veteran Case Keenum is Chicago's likely starter. And while he represents a steady hand who could run a watered-down version of head coach Ben Johnson's offense, the Bears' odds of scoring a win on Monday night are much higher with Bagent under center.

Keenum may have more experience than Bagent, but Bagent is closer to the kind of quarterback that Caleb Williams is. He boasts respectable athleticism and can pick up first downs with his legs or throw on the run, though he's not nearly as dangerous as Williams in either case. He's also proven to be a fast processor, the kind of old-school quarterback who can stand tall in the pocket, see the entire field, and distribute the ball to his playmakers efficiently.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent reacts in a game against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent sits a day away from being cleared to play. But Bagent must have channeled his inner Ozzy Trapilo, who continues his own improbable return from injury.

Make no mistake, the Bears still face an uphill battle against a loaded Eagles' defense, led by the legendary Vic Fangio. Either Bagent or Keenum, whoever it will be, will have to play the best game of his life to guide the Bears to a win and keep them from joining the Green Bay Packers in last place in the NFC North.