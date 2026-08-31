Updated Chicago Bears Depth Chart After Roster Cuts

The Chicago Bears cultivated their initial 53-man roster today, and they had to make some tough decisions to get there.

The day started early with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. being traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round selection and cornerback Clark Phillips III. Clearly, the relationship between Bears GM Ryan Poles and Falcons GM (and, somehow, secondary decision-maker) Ian Cunningham came in clutch for both parties.

Much of the roster was expected to be safe today, as the Bears will be counting on them to play a key role on gameday. However, they made some interesting decisions at a few spots.

Barring any last-minute waiver wire additions from other team's scrap heaps, how might the Bears depth chart shake out when they take on the Panthers two weeks from today?

Projected Depth Chart

QB: Starter - Caleb Williams; Backup - Tyson Bagent; Third-string - Case Keenum

RB: Starter - D'Andre Swift; Backup - Kyle Monangai; Third-string - Roschon Johnson

WR: Starters - Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze; Backups/role players - Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker

TE: Starters - Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet; Backups - Sam Roush, Hayden Large (FB)

LT: Starter - Braxton Jones (once healthy - Ozzy Trapilo); Backup - Theo Benedet

LG: Starter - Joe Thuney; Backup - Luke Newman

C: Starter - Garrett Bradbury; Backup - Logan Jones

RG: Starter- Jonah Jackson; Backup - Jordan McFadden

RT: Starter - Darnell Wright; Backup - Theo Benedet

DE: Starters - Montez Sweat, Austin Booker; Backups - Dayo Odeyingbo, Jamree Kromah; Third-string - Daniel Hardy; (Shemar Turner on the PUP list)

DT: Starters - Grady Jarrett, Neville Gallimore; Backups - Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street, Jayden Loving

LB: Starters - Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson; Backups - Keyshaun Elliott; (Noah Sewell on the PUP list)

CB: Starters - Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson; Backups - Malik Muhammad II, Clark Phillips III; Third-string - Josh Blackwell

NB: Starter - Malik Muhammad II; Backup - Cam Lewis; (Kyler Gordon on the PUP list)

S: Starters - Dillon Thieneman, Coby Bryant (Not yet placed on IR) or Xavier Woods (once Bryant is on IR); Backups - Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks, Skyler Thomas

Biggest surprises

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) takes the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' decision to ship Gervon Dexter Sr. out of town might not be classified as a jaw-dropper (since we knew it was on the table after he was rumored to be available last week), but it was still somewhat surprising considering their current defensive tackle room. Aside from Jordan van den Berg proving his worth as a future Gold Jacket player, they must know something about undrafted rookie Jayden Loving that we don't.

Cutting ties with cornerback Terell Smith was also somewhat surprising. However, the move made a lot more sense with the acquisition of Clark Phillips III from Atlanta. Phillips had a strong training camp with the Falcons, and he'll hope to continue that positive momentum in the Windy City. Meanwhile, Smith's first preseason action came against the Titans (where, in his defense, he flashed). The flashes were always there, but he couldn't stay healthy for long enough to prove his worth to the organization.

Their decision to part ways with two of their top offensive players from training camp, Salvon Ahmed and Kaden Davis, was also somewhat surprising. However, with a loaded receiver depth chart ahead of him, the odds were always stacked against Davis. Meanwhile, Ahmed's late-preseason injury might've cost him his spot on the 53-man roster.

Also, I know Ben Johnson hyped up undrafted rookie tight end Hayden Large at the start of rookie minicamp, but seeing him make the roster as the fourth tight end was still somewhat of a (pleasant) surprise. Likewise, I don't think anyone expected the roster to include six safeties (counting nickelback/safety hybrid Cam Lewis) and only four linebackers.

What changes can still occur?

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One team's trash often becomes another team's treasure at this time of the NFL calendar. Every team's initial 53-man roster is subject to change after they scour the waiver wire for players that can improve their depth. At this point, most of the roster will be sleeping easy tonight. However, a few players will definitely have one eye open for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Roschon Johnson probably fits the latter category. A few solid backs hit the waiver wire today, including Jaydon Blue in Dallas and Jaleel McLaughlin in Denver. Either one of them brings more value to the Bears offense than Johnson does at this stage of his career. If Ben Johnson and Co. are at all worried about Kyle Monangai's hyperextended knee lingering into the season, then Roschon Johnson's status could be in major jeopardy.

While it's not at the top of the list of priorities, it will also be interesting to see whether they're content going into the season with only four linebackers on the roster. They will probably be gearing up for another special teams contributor to replace Jack Sanborn and Ruben Hyppolite II there. One of their three undrafted rookies who made the roster, S Skyler Thomas, DT Jayden Loving, or TE Hayden Large, might be the odd man out for that potential addition.