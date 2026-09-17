Vikings' Dallas Turner Admits Bears QB Caleb Williams 'Might Be' NFL's Best at Avoiding Sacks

While the jury is still out on where Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ranks among the league's best at his position, Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner is ready to say Williams is possibly the best in one specific area.

When it comes to his ability to avoid sacks, Turner thinks Williams "might be" the best in the business already.

“He might be the hardest to tackle if you ask me. He doesn’t want to get sacked. It shows in the escapability," Turner admitteed. "Definitely a well-respected QB with his arm and his legs.”

We witnessed first hand just how hard it is to bring Williams down in the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Williams faced 15 pressures, yet he was only sacked twice.

You would have never known Williams faced that much pressure if you looked at the stat sheet. The third-year signal-caller torched Carolina for 269 yards and two scores on 21-of-29 passing, and Williams racked up 10 carries for 65 yards and two more touchdowns.

It isn't isn't often you see a quarterback with the combination of athleticism and arm talent that Williams possesses, which is what makes him so special. That athleticism can overcome a lot of ills upfront, and when the pressures aren't coming, Williams can absolutely shred a defense like he did last week.

One of the points of emphasis for head coach Ben Johnson and Williams this year is the quarterback improving his decision-making for when to hang in the pocket and when to bail.

"That's where Caleb comes in handy ... he can bail us out when we are wrong, which we're going to be wrong each and every game," Johnson said in April. "I'm going to mistime some calls, or they're going to throw something at us that we weren't prepared for. And that's on him and his athletic ability to bail us out.

"And so that's what I'm looking forward to, is we're going to be able to have those conversations in the quarterback room of when can we hang in there and get this ball out to the primary or the No. 2 receiver, and when do we need to extend, and naturally, I think we got to get better when we extend plays, capitalizing on those as well."

In Week 1, Williams looked to make just about all of the right decisions in that regard and that went a long way to making the 15-pressure showing from the offensive line look a lot better.

Another tough test for Williams' escapability

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is going to have quite the challenge this week against the Brian Flores-led Vikings defense.

Flores is known for getting blitz-happy, something we saw last season when he nearly doubled the blitz rate from the first meeting with the Bears to the second.

If Flores brings the pressure in Week 2 and the offensive line does not hold up, Williams' athleticism is going to be crucial for the Bears' offensive success, as will his ability to simply get the football out quickly.