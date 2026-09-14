Ben Johnson Gives Electric Postgame Speech After Bears' Dominant Win Over Panthers

After the Chicago Bears' historic Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers, we just couldn't wait for head coach Ben Johnson's pregame speech to drop — and now we have it.

The Bears' offense entered Week 1 with a ton of hype, and the unit did not disappoint. Chicago dropped a ridiculous 552 yards of total offense en route to scoring 59 points.

Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears' rushing attack, led by D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, rushed for nearly 300 yards, with Swift and Monangai contributing 124 and 100, respectively, and Williams chipping in 65.

Of the Bears' eight total touchdowns, six came on the ground, with Williams scoring two, Swift scoring three and Monangai scoring one on a 61-yard run.

After the game, Johnson's postgame speech was about as electric as you'd expect from a coach who prides himself on running an explosive offense. There was no shirt removal, though.

What you've all been waiting for ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TokagQtpMB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 13, 2026

Johnson's day wasn't perfect, as he did make a mistake in the first half. With the Bears on their own 20, Johnson decided to run a quarterback sneak on fourth down that got stuffed and assisted in a Panthers touchdown.

Johnson thanked his offensive line and the offense as a whole for bailing out what he considered poor play-calling in the first half.

"I don't think I called a really good game there in the first half. ... Offensive line, shout out to them, but it was collective," he said, according to CHGO Bears.

When it comes to his goal of the Bears breaking the all-time scoring record, Johnson was not afraid about reiterating his desire.

"We want to be the highest scoring (team), we wanna win Super Bowls. That’s what we do," he said. "We didn’t get into this profession, trying to be mediocre or average.”

You have to love that mindset. No team should accept just good enough and should always aim as high as possible. Clearly the Bears head coach is doing just that.

How the Bears' offense made history

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 59 points the Bears dropped set a new franchise record for the most Chicago has ever scored in a season-opening game. It was also the second-most in a Week 1 contest in league history.

Adding to that, the 59-37 score amounted to the first in NFL history. That's better known as a Scorigami.

If the Week 1 contest is any indication, the Bears are going to make a serious run for the single-season scoring record.

The Bears will look to keep the good times rolling when they meet the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Week 2.