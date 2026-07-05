Top 26 Players of 2026: Austin Booker Will Play Key Role in Bears' Pass-Rush Success

Much to the dismay of the Bears' fanbase, they didn't take a big swing on a pass-rusher this offseason. Their pass rush was easily the biggest flaw on the defensive side of the ball last offseason, and many believed they didn't do enough to improve at edge rusher in the spring.

Some think that a healthy (and motivated) Dayo Odeyingbo, and the investment they made in him, was the main reason they didn't take that swing this offseason. While the money they paid on him definitely hindered their ability to add to the edge rusher spot in free agency, they still had options to add to the room through the draft. However, there's reason to believe that Austin Booker's continued development is the main reason they didn't feel urged to do so.

The 23-year-old didn't exactly fix all of Chicago's pass-rushing woes after returning from IR in Week 9, but he definitely increased their efficiency down the stretch. He finished the year with 4.5 sacks over the final 10 games and provided a consistent presence opposite Montez Sweat that the defense sorely missed before his arrival.

Booker should take a step forward entering his third season, and he lands at 21 on our projection of the 26 most impactful Chicago Bears of the 2026 NFL season as a result.

Booker will play a key role opposite Montez Sweat

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) forces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) to fumble in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears' brass were gambling big-time on Odeyingbo last year and struck out. He'll definitely play a role on early downs when healthy, but anything they get from him in the pass-rush department will be a bonus. Booker is the one they're counting on to play a key role opposite Montez Sweat.

Booker plays the defensive end position with an intensity that instills confidence that he can become a serious contributor as he continues to round out his game. That intensity didn't only come out against the Packers, either. Remember when he forklifted the six-foot-eight, 350 lb. Orlando Brown Jr. on his way to a strip sack in his 2025 season debut?

Ummmmm, OK Austin Booker (#94). pic.twitter.com/9NPWvZ7Xj0 — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) November 4, 2025

While Chicago's pass-rush might be a few tools away from being able to build a house, Booker has shown flashes of being a foundational piece. He will just have to play more consistently between those flashes to live up to that status.

Booker's potential would justify a much higher ranking

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacks are not the end-all be-all when it comes to pass-rush success, but they are the measuring stick that is most often utilized when judging an edge-rusher's performance. For the purpose of this ranking, a ten-sack season would see Booker land a lot higher in a season-end installment of this list.

However, we don't yet know how much the 23-year-old is capable of. That unknown is what keeps him lower than he otherwise could be. Based on Chicago's lack of depth at edge rusher, a six- or seven-sack season would be enough to justify his spot here. Unless Gervon Dexter finally comes close to reaching his potential or Grady Jarrett enjoys a resurgent season at defensive tackle, then a seven-sack season from Booker will probably be seen as somewhat of a godsend.

Booker could find himself much higher on next year's impact rankings if all goes well in 2026.