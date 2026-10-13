What Bears Miss Most About Caleb Williams Can Rapidly Reverse Their Fortunes

One loss to the Green Bay Packers and the world has ended for Bears fans.



Take a look at social media over the last day and Ben Johnson's great turnaround of the franchise might as well have never happened. His play calling, game plan and failure to get the team up emotionally so they could win one for the late Mike Ditka are all among reasons Johnson is being lambasted.



Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was probably cut on social media about 739,000 times on Monday for his coverage breakdowns.



Dillon Thieneman? A bust. Malik Muhammad? A bust.



Ryan Poles should be fired for the Montez Sweat trade in 2023. Ryan Poles should be fired, period.



I know one god damn thing.. We better be seeking a poor man’s Caleb Williams in the draft as a backup QB moving forward.. — Nestradaumus (@Nestradaumus1) October 12, 2026

These are all out there floating around simply from one loss.



It all sounds like something Packer fans would say about the Bears, and ironically Packers fans were all saying something similar about their own team just a few weeks ago after their blowout loss to Atlanta.



I knew Tyson Bagent played really poorly yesterday, but after the dust settled, I can say that I didn’t realize he played one of the worst games I had ever seen from a Bears quarterback.



And that’s saying something. — Ryan (@RyanHeckmanNFL) October 12, 2026

This is life in the NFL, where fans think the season depends on one game only to realize, "oh yeah, there's a game this week."



Tyson Bagent probably gets the most criticism just one week after a win.



People forget Ben Johnson is 2-1 vs Green Bay with Caleb pic.twitter.com/Tn1keWmlAl — South Loop Steve (@ChicagoB1G) October 12, 2026

There's nothing really wrong with the Bears that can't be fixed, especially by one simple thing about their play. Of course, this is Caleb Williams' return. With as much productivity as Johnson squeezed out of Case Keenum against the Eagles in his start, there's nothing like having your starter and especially one thing about Williams.



Bears fans saw it if they were watching Josh Allen send the Rams to their third loss in five games. Remember, this was the team everyone said was a lock to win it all. And they're 2-3. How does that make Bears fans feel about their team? It's early and no one should be too caught up in a 3-2 record is the message.



Rome Odunze's falloff needs to be studied.pic.twitter.com/QI73kV5clg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2026

What the Bear saw from Allen is something they have when they get Williams back, provided he really is healthy. It's that ability to take it upfield if everyone is covered. It's the great deodorizer for Johnson if the play call doesn't work or is sniffed out by the defense.



The Bears have had 15 runs for 107 yards from Williams in less than two games of action. He had a 29-yard long, ran for seven first downs and two touchdowns. He might have even scored a third against Minnesota when he went down with the hamstring injury. His 29-yard run five weeks into the season is still top 20 for fastest runs in the NFL (16th, 20.78 mph).

This is the defensive rookie of the year huh?



Dillon Thieneman is actually buns 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q9YKTjHyoB — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) October 11, 2026

He moved the sticks, put points on the board with his legs and his arm.



Meanwhile, without him for three starts and the end of the Vikings game the Bears have had three less rushing attempts from their backup QBs combined. Bagent has seven scrambles for 18 yards, Keenum five for 10 yards. Both ran 7 yards for a long. They have only one first down and had one touchdown from the two on the ground combined. Bagent has no rushing first downs and Keenum one. Bagent averages. 2.3 rushes per game and Keenum 1.7. Williams averages 7.5 rushes a game.



This is a major factor for a team that loves the concept of ball control, or wants that added dimension to complement the pass, or just wants the running ability to set up passes off platform.



Jaylon Johnson's completion percentage allowed by year.



2020: 56.4%

2021: 59.7%

2022: 58.8%

2023: 55.2%

2024: 66.1%

2025: 72.7%

2026: 83.3%*



He's been trending down for quite some time but this is as bad as it gets. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 12, 2026

Josh Allen beat the Rams this way. Williams does it to Bears opponents.



It's about passing but if you can complement it with the run the passer's skillset is all the more dangerous.



Who deserves the most blame today?



Jaylon Johnson

Tyson Bagent

Dennis Allen

Ben Johnson

Montez Sweat

Rome Odunze

Everybody? — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) October 11, 2026

Williams even can help the defense by letting them play with a lead or with the ball because of his ability to run. Williams is the answer to what ails them in so many ways.



Before succumbing and getting in step with the group throwing in the towel on this season, simply remember what the team looked like in Week 1 on offense and can again once Williams returns and is throwing to his wide receivers and tight ends, throwing it farther downfield than Bagent, or running it like a running back at times.





Blame pie for Chicago Bears today goes like this:



🍕- Ben Johnson - 50%

The team was unprepared for this rivalry, and he was out coached



🍕- Tyson Bagent - 15%



🍕 - Jaylon Johnson - 15%



🍕- Roschon Johnson - 5%



🍕- Dennis Allen - 5%



🍕- Rome Odunze - 5% pic.twitter.com/6jwu4CjDTE — Showtime Bears 🐻 (@BenOsaze) October 11, 2026