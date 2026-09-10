What Bears vs Panthers Points Spread Tells Us About This Week 1 Matchup

For the first time since at least 2019, the Chicago Bears are entering a new NFL season with considerable hype. Some fans and analysts around the league see the Bears as a regression team for 2026, but others think they can build on their success last year and make another playoff run. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated went so far as to include the Bears in his list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Whether they live up to the hype or collapse under the pressure of expectations remains to be seen, but we'll get our first hint of an answer on Sunday when the Bears travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers for their regular season opener. This is a game that many Bears fans (and analysts, too) have already penciled in as a win for the Bears, but what does the point spread tell us about this game?

Point spread for Bears vs Panthers in Week 1

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings as of this writing, the Bears are three-point favorites in this contest, meaning they must win by more than a field goal to cover the spread. Their moneyline is set at -162 with an over/under of 46.5 points, also according to DraftKings.

The Bears are narrow but clear favorites in this contest, and that likely has a lot to do with the public perception of the Bears' defense. Coby Bryant's worst-case injury update last month put a hard ceiling on Chicago's defensive upside until he returns, and the trade of Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Falcons further thinned an already questionable defensive line.

The unfortunate reality for Bears fans is that Caleb Williams could show tremendous growth again in head coach Ben Johnson's offense this year, yet they could still lose this game to a vastly inferior offense, thanks to the disparity between Chicago's and Carolina's defenses. Carolina boasts a good-not-great defense, the kind of unit that should give Williams a run for his money without derailing his game. But even a tepid passing attack led by Bryce Young may prove too potent for this Bears' defense.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams warms up before a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being favorites to win, the Bears can't afford to look past the Panthers. This game could very well come down to who has the ball last, and that's not a situation that Chicago's defense wants to find itself in. Ideally, the force a couple of early punts to start the game while Williams and the offense drive down the field and put up a pair of touchdowns. Nursing a two-score lead may be the only way for the Bears to leave Charlotte with a win and at least a share of the division lead.

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