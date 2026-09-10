Bear Necessities: The Three Top Factors That Will Decide the Bears’ Season Opener

The Chicago Bears travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in their season opener on Sunday afternoon. It'll be a quality matchup between two playoff teams from last season (and two teams that took the Rams down to the wire in the postseason).

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears opened as 2.5-point favorites. The line has since moved, and they're now 3-point favorites (probably due to the vast majority of bettors with money on Chicago) as of Wednesday night.

While the Panthers are a formidable foe, the Bears could've had a much more difficult draw in the season opener. There are a few reasons for optimism in the season-opening clash.

With that said, they will still have to find success in a few key areas in order to come out on top.

Caleb Williams comfort level (against a confusing defense)

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Caleb Williams' performance will decide quite a few games for the Bears this season. That's often the case for a quarterback, and it's especially true when a team has one who can take over a game at a moment's notice, as Williams can.

However, Williams' development will be magnified against the Panthers' confusing defensive alignment. According to Graham Barfield of FantasyPoints.com, Carolina disguised their coverage more than any defense last season at a whopping 45.8% of the time.

Conversely, Williams struggled against disguised looks last season, with the sixth-fewest fantasy points among signal-callers against disguised defenses. While the Panthers' defense ranked squarely in the middle of the pack in all major categories last season, they have an up-and-coming defensive coordinator in Ejiro Evero. He will try to make life difficult for Williams.

The Bears' franchise quarterback should be more comfortable in year two of Ben Johnson's offense. He'll need to show signs of improvement to help their chances of leaving Carolina with a win.

Can the Bears defensive line pressure Bryce Young into mistakes?

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball against Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are fortunate to play Bryce Young, who is historically an extremely slow starter, in Week One. The Panthers signal-caller has only two touchdowns and six interceptions across his three career season openers. He's also completed fewer than half his throws and has yet to clear 161 yards in those games.

To his credit, Sunday's game will be his first season opener played on their home turf. However, if you're going to mention that, then it's also fair to mention that he wasn't facing off against the '85 Bears in those games, either. The Jags gave up the 12th-most passing yards in the league last season, and the Saints had the NFL's third-worst defense the year before.

The Bears might not boast an elite defensive front, but they felt confident enough in their defensive tackle rotation to ship Gervon Dexter Sr. out of town last week. Now it'll be their time to prove Ryan Poles and Co. right for the vote of confidence. Getting pressure on Bryce Young will be the first step in that battle.

Chicago should also have a clear advantage on the edges. Monroe Freeling is making his first career start at right tackle (after playing on the left side in college), and Rasheed Walker is starting at left tackle. Montez Sweat and Austin Booker should be able to win those matchups relatively easily.

The Bears CBs vs. Panthers WRs

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most interesting matchups to watch will be Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker against Jaylon Johnson and Cam Lewis (or Malik Muhammad II). McMillan showed a lot of promise last season, reaching the century mark and winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Word out of Panthers training camp is that they plan to deploy McMillan in the slot more often this season. That's an area where they would have a massive mismatch against Chicago, as he has 30 lbs. on Muhammad and nearly six inches (and 30 lbs.) on Lewis.

Meanwhile, Coker is a massively underrated weapon. He caught fire late in the season, blowing up the stat sheets with a 9-catch, 134-yard explosion against the Rams in the wild card round. He also caught three touchdowns in their final five regular-season matchups and exceeded 46 yards (which might not be much, but it is consistent production) in four of those games. He's not a household name, but he's on the cusp of becoming one.

Like McMillan, Coker can also play both in the slot and on the perimeter. They'll need to key in on him (probably with Jaylon Johnson whenever McMillan is in the slot) to keep their offense in check. It could very well decide the outcome of the inter-conference clash.

Prediction: Bears win 27-23

It's going to be a close game, but the Bears will pull it out at the end. Williams will show marked improvement right out of the gate, and they'll force Young into a few costly mistakes. McMillan and Coker will probably make a few plays, but Chicago will make enough of their own to squeak out a close one.

They'll move to 1-0 with a matchup against their divisional rival Minnesota Vikings on the horizon. Stay tuned next week for our next installment of this series as we identify where the Bears need to thrive to come out with a win in their home opener.

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