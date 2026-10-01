Explaining 'Motivated Dayo' Meme and Why Odeyingbo is Playing Better For Bears

Many Bears fans wrote Dayo Odeyingbo off entering this season. Their decision to sign him to a three-year, $48 million deal during the 2025 offseason wasn't popular, and many thought his performance last season reinforced that belief.

He played in only eight games before tearing his Achilles tendon, and finished the year with a meager one sack. In a cruel twist of fate, that one sack came on their second defensive drive of the season. His Bears tenure couldn't have started better... right before it rapidly fell apart.

To his credit, Odeyingbo bounced back strong, and he did so at a breakneck pace. He was already back on the field for the start of OTAs only seven months later. One could say Odeyingbo was 'motivated' to return.

Many have heard the term 'Motivated Dayo Odeyingbo', but most don't know the true origins of the phrase. As it turns out, the term come from pretty humble beginnings... X, the app previously known as Twitter.

The man behind the meme

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) pressures in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of trepidation surrounding the state of Chicago's defensive line in the early stages of the offseason. Many believed they didn't do enough to improve the defensive line depth this offseason.

That sentiment wasn't shared by X user Joey (@CalebGoatQB1), though. He thought they had a secret weapon waiting to be unleashed in Dayo Odeyingbo.

Rewatching the Maxx Crosby tape this morning. Yeahhhhh let’s just say I’m glad we saved the picks.



Montez, Dexter, and a motivated Dayo Odeyingbo. This defense will surprise everyone. — Joey (@CalebGoatQB1) March 7, 2026

Yes, that's really how it happened. He made that post, and it caught on like wildfire. At first, on X, where you'd be hard-pressed to find a post about Odeyingbo without mention of his motivation.

From there, it was also highlighted by YouTuber Brett Kollman, memed by FanDuel Sportsbook, and even made its way to Madden NFL 2025, which promptly rewarded Odeyingbo with a 99 overall Ultimate Team card. Odeyingbo himself even noted that specific honor.

Likewise, he was asked about the meme early in training camp and confirmed he knew about it at that time.

"Yeah, I’ve seen it. I did not create that. I don’t really use social media like that, but I've seen it," Odeyingbo said on August 5. "I don't find it offensive at all. It's entertainment at the end of the day. That's what football is all about."

We asked Joey if he expected it to catch on like it has, and, unsurprisingly, he did not.

"I never ever expected it to blow up like this and definitely not to last this long," Joey wrote. "That tweet is from March and it’s now October. The players have talked about it. Madden made an ultimate team card. The memes are never ending."

It's a good thing the initial post didn't mention a motivated Gervon Dexter. Bears fans on X would've thrown a funeral last month. And those same fans would've thrown another one yesterday, when Atlanta re-signed him to a four-year, $78 million deal.

The Dayo dichotomy

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) sack Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odeyingbo looks like a different player this season. That's largely because defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Co. are deploying him like one. Aside from the added motivation, he's also been aligned on the interior much more this season.

He's played 48 snaps on the interior and 58 snaps on the edge over the first three weeks. That's a massive difference from last season, when he saw 306 snaps on the edge and only 62 from the inside.

He's played well regardless of where he's lined up this season, and has 11 pressures (already one more than he had all of last season) to show for it. With that said, it's worth noting that both of his two sacks have come from the interior.

Dayo Odeyingbo 11 total pressures and 2 sacks through first 3 games pic.twitter.com/8jrLNgbm4i — Dave (@davebftv) September 29, 2026

The 27-year-old also showed more promise while rushing from the interior during his days in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, a preseason injury to Austin Booker last season didn't give them another viable option to deploy him there nearly as much as they would've liked (clearly, based on his deployment this season).

This is a prime example of why it can be tricky to judge a free agent acquisition after only one year, especially when Odeyingbo's got cut short. He's under contract through the 2027 campaign, and he seems like a safe bet to play out the final year of his deal if he continues on the current trajectory.

What does Odeyingbo's biggest fan think of his play to begin this season? Joey likes what he's seen this far.

"He’s moving different this year. You can tell he’s going after DPOY," Joey wrote. "Will Anderson is definitely feeling the pressure."

Odeyingbo has helped the Bears develop a potent pass rush to begin the season. They've gotten 52 pressures over the first three games and have gotten consistent pressure on opposing QBs. Who needs a Maxx Crosby when you've got a Motivated Dayo?