When the Bears can be expected to rely more heavily on DJ Moore
It's shocking.
Ben Johnson, the coaching mastermind, more or less admitted this week how some of what happens with his Bears offense is happenstance. He draws it up, calls it, and then the ball can wind up going anywhere. Of course, much of this depends on what Caleb Williams sees, but those two seem to be on the same page more and more.
The real problem is Williams does not seem to be on the same page as the player he should be on the same page with most, and that's DJ Moore. As Rome Odunze's father complains about his son's touches, it's actually Moore who is less visible to Williams than other receivers.
“Those things, they go in cycles," Johnson said. "Particularly with the perimeter players, it's hard for me to predict when a guy's going to have a big game or not out there.
"You just can't foresee what coverage you're going to get every single time. You look to put them in good positions."
This sure is a long cycle then.
It's why Olamide Zaccheaus has more targets (46) than Moore (44), and how Rome Odunze has more than anyone (59), but last Sunday had only three. Despite his slow start, Colston Loveland now has more targets (25) than Cole Kmet (21).
"I say it every week: There's a healthy amount of the game plan where DJ's the No. 1 target, Rome, Colston, Cole, Luther (Burden), we cycle through and we make sure that each guy has some plays for him."
Where Williams throws depends largely on the coverage he faces. A perfect example is they sought much of the game to get a defensive look conducive to throwing the deep middle to Loveland, and never got one until they most needed it—the 57-yard winning touchdown pass to Loveland.
"You just can't dictate what coverage," Johnson said. "I can't go across the field and ask them to do it. It's worked out nicely the last few weeks."
The reason all of this seems pertinent is how halfway through the season Moore has the third-most targets after the team committed $24.9 million to him in cap space for this year.
"I'm very pleased with how DJ's playing," Johnson said. "You talk about a guy that comes into work with a smile on his face every single day, he loves football, loves what he's about right now.
"I think (receivers coach Antwaan) Randle El and those guys in the receiver room are doing a great job coaching him up. He's providing a great example for a lot of our young players as well. Very smart, I think that's underrated. He's one of the smarter receivers that I've been around. He can handle a number of positions, so it's just a matter of time."
Moore breaking out in the offense halfway through the season seems awfully late. He had 140 targets last year, although they were forced at times because the connection with Williams downfield definitely wasn't there--he had an average target depth of 7.5 yards, which was a career low. It's only 1.8 yards longer this year, as the same problem seems to be plaguing Williams when he's looking for Moore.
Williams is just not seeing when Moore is open.
And then there is the problem of numerous other receivers with talent who they want to get involved. It also keeps Moore from touching the ball. Hence, the reason for Moore getting three rushing attempts and a pass. They've got to get it in the hands of so dangerous a player somehow.
"Each guy's going to have their own moment in the sun, if you will," Johnson said. "It’s hard to say each week that each guy's going to get a certain number of catches, but it's pretty encouraging to see where he (Moore) has been right now.”
Ultimately, it must fall on Williams to improve the rapport with their top receiver. They'll reach a point where it's going to be required.
Considering how many other possible problems there are with passing-game consistency, this appears less important than Williams throwing more accurately to whoever he targets.
