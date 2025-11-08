Bears' elevation of Stephen Carlson could result from tight end injury
The Bears have elevated tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad for Sunday's game with the Giants, possibly as a result of an injury situation.
They also signed linebacker Carl Jones Jr. back to the practice squad Saturday after he had been released earlier, and released wide receiver Miles Boykin from the practice squad.
The injury situation the Carlson move seems to be pointed at is not the concussion Cole Kmet suffered last week, as he went through the concussion protocol and was cleared during the week. His name was removed from the injury report.
However, third tight end Durham Smythe suffered a calf injury during the week at practice and had only limited practice time on Friday. As a result, he was classified as questionable for Sunday's game and it's possible he'll be inactive.
Smythe's blocking has been instrumental in the Bears' rise as a running team when they were in three-tight end formations or when in 12-personnel without Colston Loveland or Cole Kmet playing.
Smythe hasn't been targeted with a pass this year but has been on the field for 142 offensive plays. Pro Football Focus grades Smythe as the Bears' second-best run blocker who isn't an offensive lineman.
Carlson has been active in two games this season without being targeted on a pass and played in three games overall dating back to last year.
