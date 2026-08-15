Why the Bears Should Not Trade for Vita Vea, And Who They Should Target Instead

While Chicago Bears team president Kevin Warren does his due diligence on potentially building the Bears' new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, general manager Ryan Poles is doing some due diligence of his own. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo confirmed on Friday evening that the Chicago Bears have called Tampa Bay about a Vita Vea trade, along with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Checking in with the Buccaneers as to whether they'd trade their disgruntled defensive tackle is a no-brainer at this point. Vea's current contract with Tampa Bay only runs through 2026, and after some high-profile signings over the last couple of years, Vea is no longer even among the Top 10 highest paid defensive tackles in the NFL. Vea has accordingly requested a trade, while Tampa Bay has insisted they aren't trading their star defender.

In other words, both sides are playing their part in this dance. Few are the players in the NFL who are truly untouchable, and even though trade requests usually end with a new contract for the player involved, deals do happen. Just look at the Green Bay Packers' blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons a year ago. The Buccaneers could very well end up trading Vea to a team that comes up with a generous enough trade package. The Chicago Bears, however, should not be that team. Here's why.

Vita Vea's talent may not be maximized in Dennis Allen's defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen watches training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vea is a true nose tackle, a massive, 350-pound tackle who anchors the 3-4 base defense in Tampa Bay. But Dennis Allen runs a 4-3 base defense. In simple terms, the nose tackle of a 3-4 defense is more or less a space eater, someone who absorbs double-teams so the linebackers can make plays. In a 4-3 defense, the tackles are expected to be faster and attack the quarterback more.

That's not to say Vea wouldn't be good in Chicago, but he'd be playing out of position. There's a reason why the other two teams who have called about Vea, the Bills and the 49ers, also play a 3-4 defense.

A new contract may not work for Chicago's salary cap situation

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in years, the Bears are right up against the salary cap, and that's because they finally have good players worth paying at top of the market rates. And unless they intend to only trade for Vea as a one-year rental, which would be foolish, they'd need to find a way to pay him at the top of the market for defensive tackles, too.

That may not be the wisest allocation of resources, when you look at the rest of the team. Ryan Poles has said he's currently awaiting a green light to sign Caleb Williams to a massive extension next year, and Rome Odunze may earn a big extension of his own at the same time. The Bears also just shelled out a record-setting contract extension to Darnell Wright.

To be clear, there are levers that Ryan Poles could pull to clear salary cap space and fit a Vita Vea contract onto the books. But building out the rest of the roster gets tricky once those levers come into play, and I'm not sure that Vea is the right player to take that risk for.

Maxx Crosby is a better fit for the Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bears are going to swing a blockbuster trade for a defensive lineman, Maxx Crosby would be the much more logical target. The Bears' need at defensive end is just as great as at defensive tackle, and Crosby wouldn't necessarily need a new contract right away, as Crosby signed a three-year extension with the Raiders just last year. Crosby would also be a more seamless fit in Dennis Allen's defense, having already spent his career as the defensive end in a 4-3 base defense.

The Raiders are expected to once again finish at the bottom of the league as they rebuild around rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza and dealing Crosby for a couple of first-round picks would shorten that rebuild. The Bears, on the other hand, could very well find themselves with a wide-open Super Bowl window this year, and that could make it easier for Poles to stomach the cost of a blockbuster trade at the deadline.