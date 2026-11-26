There was a wild play at the end of the first half of the Week 12 game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

With the Bears up against their own goal line with a little over one minute remaining, quarterback Caleb Williams fumbled the ball and it ended up going into the end zone.

In an attempt to prevent the Lions from recovering and scoring a touchdown, right tackle Darnell Wright smacked the ball out of the end zone and received a penalty as a result, which the Lions accepted, leading to a safety.

Here's why Wright was penalized and why the play was ruled a safety.

Why Bears-Lions play was ruled a safety

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes a snap behind offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) and center Garrett Bradbury (67) in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the ball wasn't recovered in the end zone, it was still ruled a safety because Wright was flagged for illegal batting in the end zone.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had the option to accept the penalty and take the safety, or he could have declined and gotten the ball at the 15-yard line.

"Oof. Caleb Williams coughs up the ball after a 3rd down pressure gets home while trying to avoid getting sacked for a second play in a row. Darnell Wright slaps the ball forward to get it out of the end zone. Lions recover at the 15-yard line and decline the spot and accept the safety. Smart play by Detroit given how far out the ball was," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

Campbell chose to take the safety in order to give his team a chance to score another three or seven points before halftime on top of the two points Detroit received for the safety.

And the decision by Campbell paid off, as the Lions drove down the field to cash in on their extra opportunity before the half to grab a 19-10 lead going into the second half.

The fumble was the second of the game for the Bears, who also lost the rock on their first offensive series when Colston Loveland lost the ball after it was punched out by Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore.

The nine points Detroit put on the board before the half was a big swing, as the Bears took back momentum after falling behind 10-0 and had a chance to double up with an end-of-half drive and the first possession in the second half.

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