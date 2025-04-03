Rating which Chicago Bears departed free agents got the last laugh
The gradual signing of former Bears who entered into the free agent market continued with return man DeAndre Carter's one-year contract for a reported $1.42 million in Cleveland.
It's the latest move casting the work of Bears GM Ryan Poles on the positive side of the ledger this free agency period.
Poles paid less, by about $5,000 according to Overthecap.com, than what the Browns paid to get Carter, who turns 32 in a week.
Yet, Poles brought in a return man who is only 27 years old, hasn't had a devastating knee injury or Achilles, and twice made the Pro Bowl.
Not only that but Duvernay has been targeted almost 29 times a season in the passing game and even more before he left the Ravens as a free agent.
With Duvernay younger and still more capable of playing close to his 4.39-second speed in the combine 40, it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Ben Johnson finding ways to use him beyond the return game.
Here are the most surprising contracts former Bears have achieved in free agency since leaving Chicago.
16. TE Gerald Everett, unsigned
There really isn't much of a market for 41-year-old tight ends. In fact, there never has been. There haven't been any 41-year-old tight ends who played.
15. LS Patrick Scales, unsigned
There might be almost as poor of a market for 37-year-old long snappers after back surgery as there is for 41-year-old tight ends. Losing these two off the roster probably lowers the Bears' average age per player by a year apiece.
14. DE DeMarcus Walker, unsigned
They released him early so he could get a head start on the signing period and the surprise is a former starter who cost the Bears $15 million on the first two years of a three-year contract is not yet working for a team. He wasn't totally unproductive with seven sacks, 32 QB hits and 45 pressures in his two Chicago seasons, but didn't fit what the new regime wants to do on defense. Still, it's one of the bigger surprises no one has picked him up even at a lower rate because of his ability to move inside and his 25 1/2 career sacks.
13. WR Keenan Allen, unsigned
Many saw him slowed a step in training camp and if that was an exaggeration then he didn't help matters with an injury early that kept down his overall numbers. The Bears gave up a fourth-rounder and $23.1 million against their cap to have him make By now, a player of his accomplished level probably could have expected to be signed unless his cash demands are rather steep considering he's going to be 33 years old. The old guy wide receiver market is always a late-blooming one and it's usually full of underpaid players.
12. RB Darrynton Evans, Bills
He was with the Bears, was with the Bills after being cut and then wound up back with the Bears. Now he's back with the Bills again. With this pattern, wouldn't another return to Chicago be ahead in the not-too-distant future? He got a standard $1.2 million and a $15,000 signing bonus.
11. CB Jaylon Jones, Cardinals
Jones was a so-so special teams player and that's probably a part of why he received just $1.2 million for a year with a $50,000 signing bonus. His coverage abilities seem to limit his effectiveness to teams with heavy zone coverage preferences. At least he's reunited with former high school teammate Kyler Murray.
10. T Jake Curhan, Cardinals
Terms aren't yet reported but Curhan is evidence you don't have to actually block someone, just lead people to believe you might be able to do it. He's had 11 starts and 39 games played. Last year for 260 plays, PFF gave him a 45.8 grade, which was 123rd out of 135 guards graded. He was 90th of 137 the previous year and 135th of 140 the previous year.
9. DT Byron Cowart, Jets
He signed for $1.337 million and a year, which is a minimum type of contract a veteran journeyman defensive tackle normally gets. He's still capable of providing several reps a game to give starters a breather.
8. WR DeAndre Carter, Browns
They seemed to overpay for an aging return man who didn't really help in the offense. Plus he had the most embarrassing muffed punt last year, chasing everyone away from a bouncing ball before it actually struck him and resulted in a lost fumble.
7. T Matt Pryor, Eagles
The terms are not yet out on this one-year deal and it could be the real surprise. However, Pryor played well enough in an emergency starter role last year to make him a fit if the Bears had the same offense. Fortunately, they don't have the same offense. Pryor's status is one that could have him ranked higher depending on the cash he got out of Howie Roseman.
6. Tevin Jenkins, Browns
It's no surprise he's gone because the Bears didn't want him back. But the surprise is the Browns made a potential steal by signing a player capable of being one of their better linemen for only $3.05 million this year. Even if he follows script and sprains his ankle while clipping his toenails, he'd be worth that kind of investment. Jenkins is a player with a low, low, floor and a high, high ceiling and for $3.05 million. Considering $13 million a year was the range PFF projected for him in free agency, the pay in Cleveland is a disgusting disappointment but for the Browns he can be a real find.
5. LB Jack Sanborn, Cowboys
It's no surprise whatsoever that he chose to follow Matt Eberflus to Dallas because it was Eberflus who detected he could be a starter as a strongside and even in the middle before that, although he hasn't shown he's someone who should man one of the two vital linebacker spots. The surprise is $1.5 million for one year with a $150,000 bonus for someone who had 19 starts and 48 games played in three years.
4. T Larry Borom, Dolphins
It's not so much that Borom signed elsewhere for $2.5 million and one year, although that does seem a bit high considering the bulk of his work. The surprise was the rapid pace he was signed. The Dolphins just couldn't get him in there fast enough. He had agree to terms by March 11, during the initial free agent "legalized tampering period." Guys, it really wasn't that urgent. He proved can stand in for a few plays or even a game or two but that's about it.
3. Edge Jake Martin, Commanders
Maybe they will use him differently. They'd better for $2.58 million this year, because he showed almost nothing last year in Chicago at $1.29 million and he doubled his pay somehow. At least the Commanders will be able to say they weren't alone in considering him better than his production because he's now with is seventh team in eight years. He didn't record a sack in the last six games. And the three sacks he had last year were his most since 2021.
2. C Coleman Shelton, Rams
It's a surprise partly because his former team, the Rams, signed him so quickly and because he got $12 million for two years after the largely non-descript 2024 season he had in Chicago. Actually, by Bears center standards, he played well last year. He was graded 19th of 64 centers PFF graded overall and for pass blocking. That was a big step up from the centers they had the previous two years. However, he did allow three sacks, and only 13 centers allowed more. He also had a lot of negative highlight plays that tended to exaggerate his struggles. Still, he turned last year into a $2.4 million raise over last year's rate and that's some very impressive magic.
1. DE Darrell Taylor, Texans
Coming off the worst season of his career with career lows for sacks (3) and tackles for loss (3) and no sacks from Week 2 through Week 16, he somehow upped his pay from $3.1 million to a career high of $4.7 million for 2025. At least the Texans didn't give up sixth-round pick to bring him aboard, the way the Bears did.
