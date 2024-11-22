Precedent Exists for Sudden NFC North Turning Point Toward Bears
It's come down to wishful thinking for the Chicago Bears in the NFC North.
They would just about need to run the table in their five remaining divisional games and probably win one other game to make it to the playoffs.
Insert Jim Mora's famed "Playoffs?!!!" quote here.
The last time they went 5-1 in the division, they won it. That's not happening this year.
The Bears currently sit two wins too many from being with a large group of teams fighting--or failing--in the race for No. 1 draft pick.
Things do tend to turn on a dime in the NFL, though. Usually it doesn't happen to teams with rookie quarterbacks, as they try to get through the normal rocky road associated with such impossible endeavors.
However, there is evidence of this within the history of their own division.
In 2010, the Detroit Lions were in the middle of possibly the worst run in the history of the NFL. They had won five times in 50 games and were suddenly leading the eventual division champion Bears in the fourth quarter at Detroit. It took a 7-yard TD catch from Brandon Manumaleuna, of all people—the tight end the Bears wanted instead of Greg Olsen -- and Detroit had lost again. But it all turned right then for Detroit when no one could have expected.
From that point, the Lions went on a nine-game winning streak, extending on into the next season. They made the playoffs the next season.
No one would confuse these Bears with those struggling Detroit teams of Rod Marinelli and Jim Schwartz. They have lost two straight in the division but both were to their nemesis, the Packers, and came by one score and conversion or less. Matt Eberflus' team did beat the Vikings in their last game and beat the Lions in their last game.
However, after four straight losses this season, including the blocked kick and the Hail Mary, if there was a turning point for a team this would be the ideal point for Matt Eberflus' team.
It almost has to be a turning point for Matt Eberflus and staff.
Here's how it stands in the NFC North this week.
NFC North On SI Rankings
- Lions, 2. Vikings, 3. Packers, 4. BEARS
Minnesota Vikings
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
This Week: Vikings at Bears (Noon Sunday)
Best free agency addition: There are too many to consider: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Shaq Griffin, Stephon Gilmore and Aaron Jones have all been outstanding, but one name stands out above the rest: Blake Cashman. Was it any wonder that Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford shredded the Vikings over the middle of the field when Cashman was out with a turf toe injury? The Vikings have been stifling on defense with Cashman on the field. He's the underrated defensive MVP in Minnesota.
Key to Victory: Win the turnover battle. It's an obvious truth, but it carries more weight every time Minnesota travels to Soldier Field, where weird things seem to happen to the Vikings. Minneosta cannot think for a second that just because they've won four straight in the Windy City that things will be easy this time. It's never easy. The Vikings could have roster the greatest players in franchise history, all of them in their prime, against the worst players in Chicago history and the game would still come down to the wire. That's just the way it is when these clubs meet in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
This Week: 49ers at Packers (3:25 p.m. Sunday)
Best Free Agent Addition: Last season, the Packers’ primary starting safeties were Darnell Savage and Jonathan Ford. Combined, they had zero interceptions and three pass breakups for a defense that ranked toward the bottom of the NFL with seven interceptions. In free agency, the Packers signed the best veteran available, Xavier McKinney. All McKinney has done is intercept six passes, play mostly leak-proof defense and led a pair of rookie safeties, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, who get a ton of playing time.
Key to Victory: This will be Christian McCaffrey’s third game back in the lineup. The All-Pro running back hasn’t really gotten going yet, as he’s averaged 3.7 yards per carry with a long run of 13 yards and just two broken tackles. The Packers need to keep him under wraps. Because Green Bay struggled to stop the run last week, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams helped the Bears convert on 9-of-16 third downs. It could be the same formula for the 49ers with Brock Purdy picking and choosing between Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle.
Detroit Lions
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
This Week: Lions at Colts (Noon Sunday)
Best free agency addition: Carlton Davis doesn’t qualify as a trade acquisition, but he’s been excellent for the Lions’ secondary. While DJ Reader and Amik Robertson have both been solid additions, signing Kevin Zeitler was a super under-the-radar move. Detroit was able to land the productive veteran on a one-year, $6 million contract and he has fit right in with the elite offensive line. He’s totaled an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 87.8, which ranks fourth on the offense and has allowed just nine pressures in nine games played.
Key to Victory: Stifle the Colts’ run game. Anthony Richardson is a huge threat with his legs, and the Colts also boast Jonathan Taylor. If those two get going, the Lions will be tested. If Detroit can force Indianapolis into second-and-long situations, the defense should be able to thrive.
Chicago Bears
Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
This Week: Vikings at Soldier Field (noon Sunday)
Best free agent addition: When the Bears signed free agent safety Kevin Byard to replace Eddie Jackson, CBS Sports labeled it the worst signing of free agency. Byard, who is 31, proved he still has plenty left after his 2023 season was split between Tennessee and Philadelphia. Pro Football Focus grades Byard the league's seventh-best safety, higher than any of the Eagles safeties who Philadelphia put in his place when they let him leave in free agency. He quickly became a leader not just in the secondary but of the entire defense.
Key to Victory: A good blitz plan for Caleb Williams is critical. A rookie facing Brian Flores' blitzes for the first time can quickly get lost in the sea of onrushing bodies. If they have a place he can get rid of the football quickly and safely, with hot reads, screens or even just throwing it away, they can stay in the game. Williams has gone 146 straight passes without an interception and it's difficult to see how that list remains intact after this game considering the Vikings' pressure.
